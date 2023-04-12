WESTERLY – The North Providence High baseball team nearly kicked off its Division II season with back-to-back victories last week, but the Cougars saw a seventh-inning rally fall short in its game against Westerly last Friday afternoon at Cimalore Field and absorbed an agonizing 8-7 loss.
Down by an 8-6 score after the Bulldogs rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to claim the lead, the Cougars cut their deficit to a run and had the bases loaded with one gone. But Westerly sophomore Zach Miner took over on the mound and struck out the only two batters he faced to end the threat and the game and pick up a save.
The Cougars, who scored three runs in each of the third and the sixth innings, took a 6-5 lead in the sixth when senior catcher Mike Ficocelli clocked a three-run homer to left-center field.
Offensively, senior Ryan Pallotta led the Cougars by going 3-for-4, while junior Gianluca Albanese and Ficocelli each went 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Junior starting pitcher Noah Frezza and sophomore reliever Ronnie Paux also teamed up to strike out seven batters and scatter eight hits.
Three nights earlier, the Cougars hosted Woonsocket in their opener and first game on their home field in two seasons – NP”s infield was in the process of switching from grass and dirt to turf last spring. Thanks to the outstanding pitching of sophomore Vin Pontarelli, the Cougars downed the Villa Novans, 11-3.
Pontarelli tossed a four-hitter that saw him strike out seven batters and throw an even 100 pitches, and Ficocelli keyed the offense by going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four runs batted in. Palotta also went 3-for-4 again, and Frezza and Paux added two hits apiece.
The Cougars, who were scheduled to host Ponaganset on Tuesday afternoon, will visit East Providence on Friday at 11 a.m. at the Townies’ new turf field on their campus. The Cougars and the Townies will face each other for the first time in five years.
