PROVIDENCE – Four days after suffering a heartbreaking one-run loss to one of the Division II-North’s top teams, the North Providence High baseball team appeared to be on the verge of absorbing a tough-to-swallow one-run defeat to the division’s winless team, Hope, last Saturday afternoon on the Blue Wave’s campus.
But the Cougars, who were down by a 4-3 score after 5½ innings of play, came alive in the bottom of the sixth inning and scored five times to come away with an 8-4 victory that pushed their record back over the .500 mark at 5-4.
Sophomore pitcher Noah Frezza picked up his third victory of the season by working the first six innings, striking out four batters and allowing six hits, an earned run, and a walk, and freshman Vinny Pontarelli pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning that saw him deliver just eight pitches.
The Blue Wave, who dropped to 0-8, took their 4-3 lead with two outs in the top of the fifth by scratching out three runs on an infield error that was followed by a two-run single to center by their number three batter, Victor Suarez. But the Cougars, who stranded runners on second and third in the home half of that inning, brought the top of their lineup to the plate in the sixth and pieced together their game-winning rally.
With one out, Frezza blooped a single to right for his third hit of the contest, and after Mike Ficocelli got plunked in the left arm with a pitch, Jayden Tolentino, who entered this week with a .607 batting average, delivered his 17th hit of the spring, a single to right, to drive in Frezza with the tying run.
After a wild pitch moved Ficocelli and Tolentino into scoring position, Ficocelli scored the go-ahead run when Ryan Pallotta’s grounder to third was botched by Hope’s third baseman. Tolentino then easily scored on a wild pitch when no one covered the plate, and after Ronnie Paux and Jason Davia drew back-to-back walks, Nicandro Pistacchio capped the rally with a two-run single.
“If we don’t put the ball in play and get clutch hits, we’re in trouble,” said NP head coach Paul Rizzo. “I think the kids knew what they had to do when they fell behind, and we showed a lot of mettle coming back.”
The Cougars, who served as the home team, quickly struck for their first run in their half of the first when the top three hitters in their lineup – C.J. Almagno, Frezza, and Ficocelli – singled, and Ficocelli plated Almagno with a line single to left. A wild pitch with one gone then pushed Frezza and Ficocelli into scoring position, but the Cougars, who stranded 11 runners in the game, could not add to their lead.
In the third, the Cougars took a 3-0 lead, when with two outs, Pontarelli blooped a single into right and Almagno followed with a two-run, inside-the-park homer that he lined between the center and right fielders and into a nearby softball field that was hosting a game between Hope and Block Island.
But Hope scored its first run in the fourth when Suarez led off with a long double to left and scored on a base hit to center by cleanup batter Michael Liriano, and an inning later, the Blue Wave took the momentum with their three-run rally.
“I told everyone coming off the bus that (Hope) wasn’t going to give anything to us,” admitted Rizzo. “We were going to have to earn everything. And even when we went up 3-0, it didn’t seem like we had a comfortable lead because Hope has a good team with good athletes that put the ball in play.”
The Cougars, who ended the day with a dozen hits, saw Almango, who will continue his baseball career next year at the University of Maine, collect three hits, giving him 10 in his last three games, and Ficocelli and Pistacchio each finish with a pair.
The Cougars were coming off a difficult 13-12 defeat to Burrillville that saw NP grab a 6-1 lead after 4½ innings of play and a 7-3 command after 5½ innings, but the Broncos, who improved to 7-1 with the win, erupt for nine runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Just when it seemed as if that would be the knockout punch that would floor the Cougars, NP rose off the canvas and tied the score in the top of the seventh by scoring five times, thanks to a run-scoring double by Pallotta, a pinch-hit RBI single by Davia, and an one-out, bases-loaded walk to Jack LaRocque that knotted the contest.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, they left the bases loaded and were unable to produce the go-ahead run, and in the bottom of the inning, the Broncos won the game on – of all things – a bases-loaded walk.
“For a team as young and inexperienced as we are, that (seventh-inning comeback) was a good test of character on our part, especially against one of the better teams in the state,” added Rizzo. “It was a tough way to lose, and it was just one of those games that you had to forget, take the positives from it, and move on.”
While the loss was a miserable one, so was the weather, but that didn’t prevent Almagno from ending the game with four hits and Ficocelli, Tolentino, and Pallotta from each adding three. Ficocelli and Tolentino also drove in a pair of runs.
The Cougars, who were scheduled to visit Hope again on Tuesday afternoon, will be back in Providence later this week to play Mount Pleasant twice on the Kilites’ diamond, on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.