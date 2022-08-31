R&R Construction baseball team
The members of the North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team, which recently won the George Donnelly Sunset League championship at Newport’s Cardines Field, are, in front from left, Sean Helfrich, Nate Donovan, Justin Wardwell, Ray Zincone, Lucas McElroy, Jerry Pelletier, Thomas Wood, Ryan Gamelin, and Jake Randall; in back, manager Dom Coro, coaches Ray Zincone Sr. and Brendan Walker, Julian Horan, Izaiah Rivera, Joe Coro, Nick Rioles, Stephen Maybach, C.J. Almagno, Lucas Pierce, Jake Usenia, P.J. Rioles, Cody Trotin, Nolan Potter, and coaches Lou Bobola and Mike Walker.

NEWPORT – The North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team recently won its second George Donnelly Sunset League championship in the last three years, and fourth title in the last 10 years, by sweeping its best-of-three title series with Town Dock at Newport’s Cardines Field.

After posting a 7-2 victory in the opening game on Friday, Aug. 19, R&R, which has been a member of the Sunset League since 2012, came back the following night to grab a 4-2 win and wrap up its fantastic season with a 19-6 record and victories in 15 of its last 16 games.

