The members of the North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team, which recently won the George Donnelly Sunset League championship at Newport’s Cardines Field, are, in front from left, Sean Helfrich, Nate Donovan, Justin Wardwell, Ray Zincone, Lucas McElroy, Jerry Pelletier, Thomas Wood, Ryan Gamelin, and Jake Randall; in back, manager Dom Coro, coaches Ray Zincone Sr. and Brendan Walker, Julian Horan, Izaiah Rivera, Joe Coro, Nick Rioles, Stephen Maybach, C.J. Almagno, Lucas Pierce, Jake Usenia, P.J. Rioles, Cody Trotin, Nolan Potter, and coaches Lou Bobola and Mike Walker.
NEWPORT – The North Providence-based R&R Construction baseball team recently won its second George Donnelly Sunset League championship in the last three years, and fourth title in the last 10 years, by sweeping its best-of-three title series with Town Dock at Newport’s Cardines Field.
After posting a 7-2 victory in the opening game on Friday, Aug. 19, R&R, which has been a member of the Sunset League since 2012, came back the following night to grab a 4-2 win and wrap up its fantastic season with a 19-6 record and victories in 15 of its last 16 games.
In the second game of the finals, North Providence’s Joey Coro delivered a clutch two-run double in the top of the eighth inning to snap a 1-1 tie and help send R&R to its championship.
Another NP native, Nick Rioles, delivered a strong outing on the hill for the winners, as he worked the first 6 1/3 innings, striking out four batters and allowing six hits, a walk, and a seventh-inning run. The win went to reliever Nolan Potter, who tossed two-hit ball over the final 2 2/3 innings.
The player of the game in the series opener was starting pitcher Jake Usenia, who carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning before surrendering a leadoff double in the top of the ninth. He soon exited the game, but not before striking out seven batters and allowing three walks and a ninth-inning run.
Several players enjoyed solid nights at the plate for R&R, including recent North Providence High graduate C.J. Almagno. The University of Maine-bound third baseman went 2-for-4 and knocked in a run.
In the best-of-three semifinals against Rathskeller, R&R came back from a 14-1 loss in the series opener to defeat Rathskeller in the next two games by scores of 11-5 and 9-3.
In the second game, R&R broke a 5-5 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh and collected 16 hits in the game. Potter again picked up the win on the hill by pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out six batters along the way.
The winner-take-all game saw R&R benefit from a six-run rally in the bottom of the fourth and Almagno give R&R a 4-3 lead by knocking in the go-ahead run with a fielder’s choice grounder. Down by a 3-0 score, R&R cut its deficit to a run in the bottom of the first on Sean Helfrich’s two-run homer.
Lincoln’s Julian Horan also pitched seven innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win, as he struck out five and scattered two hits and three walks.
R&R, which is guided by longtime manager Dom Coro, who has been involved in the Sunset League for 33 years and is a member of 13 championship teams as a player, coach, and manager, had captured the regular-season title with a 15-5 record, but needed to overcome a 4-5 start to its season with an 11-game win streak.
Helfrich led R&R with a .371 batting average (23-for-62) and 20 runs batted in, and Joey Coro batted .291 (23 for-79) with 20 runs scored, 17 RBIs, and a team-high eight stolen bases.
On the hill, Rioles posted a team-best 1.78 ERA in 10 appearances, four of them starts. He worked 31 1/3 innings, striking out 33 batters and giving up 30 hits, 17 walks, and eight earned runs.
