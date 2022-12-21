NORTH PROVIDENCE – After dropping its first two games of the season, all signs were pointing to the North Providence High boys’ basketball team kicking off its season with an 0-3 record less than six minutes into the Cougars’ Division III-B matchup on their home court against Blackstone Valley Prep.

Down by a 16-5 score, and burning their second timeout of the game with 2:19 to play in the first quarter, the Cougars battled back to score 19 of the next 25 points and turn in some of their best basketball down the stretch to eventually pick up a hard-fought 61-55 victory.

