North Providence High sophomore forward Kyle Prete, #22, gets ready to defend Blackstone Valley Prep senior guard Xavier Coleman during the second quarter of last Thursday night’s Division III-B affair at the Cougars’ gym. Prete tossed in 13 points to help the Cougars top the Pride, 61-55, and pick up their first victory of the season. North Providence is back at home tonight for a 7 p.m. game against Mount Saint Charles Academy.
One of the unsung heroes in North Providence High’s 61-55 victory over Blackstone Valley Prep last Thursday night was senior Jack Spinella, who collected eight rebounds and played very well in the paint in his first varsity start. Spinella and the Cougars will host Mount Saint Charles tonight in a Division III showdown.
North Providence High sophomore forward Kyle Prete, #22, gets ready to defend Blackstone Valley Prep senior guard Xavier Coleman during the second quarter of last Thursday night’s Division III-B affair at the Cougars’ gym. Prete tossed in 13 points to help the Cougars top the Pride, 61-55, and pick up their first victory of the season. North Providence is back at home tonight for a 7 p.m. game against Mount Saint Charles Academy.
One of the unsung heroes in North Providence High’s 61-55 victory over Blackstone Valley Prep last Thursday night was senior Jack Spinella, who collected eight rebounds and played very well in the paint in his first varsity start. Spinella and the Cougars will host Mount Saint Charles tonight in a Division III showdown.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After dropping its first two games of the season, all signs were pointing to the North Providence High boys’ basketball team kicking off its season with an 0-3 record less than six minutes into the Cougars’ Division III-B matchup on their home court against Blackstone Valley Prep.
Down by a 16-5 score, and burning their second timeout of the game with 2:19 to play in the first quarter, the Cougars battled back to score 19 of the next 25 points and turn in some of their best basketball down the stretch to eventually pick up a hard-fought 61-55 victory.
Junior guard Ryan Rodriguez scored 20 points, 14 in the second half, to lead the way for the Cougars, and senior guard LaRenz Brantley added 14, including six straight during an 8-0 run late in the game that lifted NP to a 56-47 lead with 2:51 to play in the game.
The Pride, which captured a share of the division’s regular-season title last year, ended up cutting their deficit to 56-51 with 51 seconds to play, but with time not on their side, BVP resorted to fouling to get the ball back. BVP soon sliced its deficit to three points, but NP sank five of its six free throws in the final 35.3 seconds to seal the verdict.
And the thrill of victory in front of their home fans was exactly what the Cougars needed, especially since two nights earlier in Providence, they absorbed a 67-56 loss to the Paul Cuffee School, which had won just three games last winter.
“I give credit to these guys,” added second-year NP head coach Fernando Torres. “We had a tough loss on Tuesday and we got off to a rough start tonight, but thankfully, we found a way to come back and we were able to close it out.”
The Pride held a 20-16 lead after the first quarter, and despite the Cougars coming back to take their first lead of the night, 24-22, with 5:14 to go in the opening half, BVP marched into halftime with a 30-28 lead, thanks to a pullup jumper by junior guard Ethan Sou with 4.4 seconds on the clock.
Both teams continued to battle for the lead in the second half, but the Cougars, who were ahead by a 45-39 score at the end of three quarter, managed to pull away from the Pride with their late eight-point run.
The game’s top scorer was BVP junior guard Quentin Blouin, who drained six three-pointers, five in the opening half, and ended his night with 22 points. Sophomore forward Kyle Prete also scored 13 points for the Pride, and senior center Jack Spinella made the most of his first career varsity start.
“Jack’s a big reason why we won this game,” Torres said. “We got outrebounded significantly on Tuesday, but he came in today and had eight rebounds. Jack’s such a great kid and willing to do what it takes to win. He didn’t really play much the first two games, but he stayed ready and he helped us win this game today.”
The Pride, to their defense, were missing a few players and only played seven, and it appeared that they were running out of steam during the final quarter. In addition to Blouin’s fine game, junior center Juan Bedoya delivered a double-double with 17 points and 14 points, Sou added nine points, and senior forward Xavier Coleman had eight rebounds.
“We’re really proud of our guys,” said BVP head coach Kevin Payette, whose team has compiled a regular-season record of 31-14 over the last three seasons that’s been the best mark in D-III. “We played a short lineup in terms of numbers, but they battled and they didn’t back down for one second. They did a really good job.”
In NP’s loss to Paul Cuffee, the Cougars rolled out to a 17-12 lead after a quarter of play, but struggled offensively in the second quarter and saw the Navigators take a 26-25 lead at the break. The hosts then lit up the scoreboard in the third quarter and extended its lead to 50-39.
Brantley finished the game with 16 points; freshman Jeremiah Lenus and Rodriguez each scored 10, and senior guard David Tejada and Prete added nine apiece.
The Cougars were scheduled to host Davies on Monday night, but that game has been moved to Monday, Jan. 9. They will be back at home tonight for a 7 p.m. game against Mount Saint Charles Academy. BVP, which hosted Paul Cuffee on Monday night, will visit Ponaganset, which reached last season’s D-III title game, tonight at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.