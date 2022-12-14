NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High boys’ basketball team kicked off its Division III season on Tuesday night by taking on the Paul Cuffee School in Providence, but before setting their sights on their new division, the Cougars tested their mettle against a familiar D-II rival in their non-league opener last Friday night.
Hosting Cranston West in front of a large crowd, the Cougars suffered a 58-55 loss that saw NP turn in a solid defensive effort in the final quarter, but fall short to the Falcons in a game that head coach Fernando Torres saw a lot of positives from his young team.
“The guys really battled hard,” reported Torres, whose Cougars led by a 19-13 score after a quarter of play, but trailed at halftime, 30-25, and at the end of three quarters, 50-44. “Cranston West is a quality team that plays hard. We executed late down the stretch, but we couldn’t get that bucket we needed.”
Junior guard Ryan Rodriguez scored a game-high 15 points to lead NP. Sophomore Kyle Prete added 14 points, and along with freshman Jeremiah Lenus, “played the entire game because we were a bit shorthanded, but they stepped up,” said Torres, who also praised sophomore Ronnie Vincent, who tossed in 10 points, and Rodriguez.
The Cougars return to action on Thursday at 7 p.m., as they will host Blackstone Valley Prep. Next Monday night, they will also host another neighboring team, Davies.
