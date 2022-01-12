NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s too bad programs aren’t sold at the door during the North Providence High boys’ basketball team’s home games, because this season’s roster is filled with newcomers that fans should get familiar with in a hurry.
Only 10 players in the entire program, varsity and junior varsity, are back from last winter, and even the head coach, Fernando Torres, is in his first season after spending the last two as the Cougars’ J.V. mentor.
But after seven games, five of them in Division II, the Cougars, who are 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the league, have proven themselves to be a competitive bunch.
On Monday night, the Cougars picked up their most thrilling triumph to date, a 57-53 victory at home over West Warwick High, which saw the Cougars wipe out a 48-47 deficit in the game’s final minutes, thanks to back-to-back three-pointers in the corner from senior forward Jayden Shearman.
Shearman, senior forward C.J. Almagno, and the Cougars’ first player off the bench in Monday’s win, senior guard William Brown, are just a few of the returnees from last year’s one-win team, but they are hoping to help turn around the Cougars’ fortunes this winter.
“I have to give all the credit to these guys,” noted Torres. “It is difficult when you have to start over and rebuild, but these kids are starting to buy into what we’re doing and understand that we can contend right now. They’re been really great, and I can honestly say that we’ve gotten better since day one.”
While Torres is hoping to see his seniors close their high school careers with a successful season, he’s also thrilled with some of the newcomers to the program, including two juniors who transferred to the school from Central Falls, junior guards LaRenz Brantley and David Tejada.
Brantley, who averaged 7.4 points and 2.8 steals per game and had some big contests down the stretch for the Warriors last year, scored a career-high 19 points to help lead the Cougars past the Wizards.
“LaRenz and David they have been phenomenal,” said Torres. “They’re great teammates and they really bought into what we’re trying to do.”
Up from last year’s junior varsity team, and rounding out the Cougars’ starting lineup, is sophomore guard Ryan Rodriguez, who has averaged 14 points per game in NP’s five league games. He scored a career-high 20 points in the Cougars’ first D-II victory of the season, a 60-47 win at Tiverton on Dec. 21, and against the Wizards, he tossed in 14 points.
The Cougars, who also received eight points and 11 rebounds from Shearman and seven points, 10 rebounds, and three steals from Almagno in Monday’s victory, trailed only once during the first three quarters of that game. But they erased a 12-10 deficit by taking a 15-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, and they held onto their lead at halftime, 30-25, and after three quarters of play, 40-38.
But the Wizards were led by the three-point shooting of senior Quinn Kortick and junior guard Brady Miale, who each finished the night with 15 points, and they used a seven-point run midway through the fourth quarter to grab a 47-44 lead.
A layup by Brantley then pulled NP to within a point, and a pair of free throws by Almagno gave the Cougars the lead for good with 3:37 on the clock. After a turnover by the Wizards, Shearman stepped up and swished his clutch three-pointers to make it a seven-point game with 2:18 to play.
However, the Wizards refused to call it an early night. A layup by Kortick and a three-pointer by Miale cut the Cougars’ lead to 54-52 with 36.5 seconds to play. But the Wizards resorted to fouling the Cougars in order to quickly get the ball back, and NP iced the victory with a pair of free throws by Rodriguez with 28.3 seconds on the clock.
The victory was the Cougars’ second over the Wizards in 12 days. On Dec. 30, the Cougars jumped into the West Warwick Holiday Classic, after a team had bowed out due to COVID issues, and faced the Wizards, and thanks to 16 points from Rodriguez and 15 from Almagno, NP was able to escape with a close 59-54 victory.
“We’ve had some really close games, but overall, I’m just glad that everyone’s starting to mesh,” added Torres. “It’s been tough with COVID obviously, but everyone’s dealing with it. We’ve had guys in and out, and one of our starters even had a sprained ankle. But we’re starting to gel, which is nice, and it’s been encouraging.”
The Cougars will hit the road for their next game, as they will face one of the division’s top teams, the Wheeler School, tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the Warriors’ gym on Prospect Street in Seekonk, Mass. On Friday, they will return home to face Burrillville in a 6 p.m. matchup.
“We can celebrate (Monday night’s) win, but we have to understand that we have a lot of work to do and we still have a long way to go,” admitted Torres.
