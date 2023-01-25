North Providence senior guard Larenz Brantley, left, shown playing defense during the second half of the Cougars’ win over Blackstone Valley Prep earlier this season, scored nine points in Monday night’s Division III showdown at home against Moses Brown, but the Quakers came away with a 72-59 victory.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – In a battle of Division III subdivision leaders, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team saw its three-game win streak come to a halt on Monday night, as Moses Brown, thanks to its 28-of-32 shooting from the free-throw line, was able to defeat the host Cougars, 72-59.
The Cougars slipped to 8-3 with the loss, but maintained their one-game lead in the Division III-B standings. Second-place Paul Cuffee also lost on Monday night by suffering a 53-48 defeat at Central Falls that dropped the Navigators’ record to 7-4 and snapped their four-game win streak.
Moses Brown, which was coming off a 54-50 loss to Paul Cuffee, raised its record to 9-3 and currently lead the Division III-D standings by a game-and-a-half over C.F., which is also 7-4.
Monday night’s showdown was a physical one. Forty-five fouls were called, 25 on the Cougars, who went 13-for-19 from the line. This game also marked the first time in its 11 divisional games that NP allowed an opponent to score more than 61 points.
The Quakers, who received a game-high 22 points from junior guard Darius Ajakaiye, held a 14-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, a 32-21 advantage at halftime, and a 47-33 command after three quarters of play.
Senior guard Ryan Rodriguez led the Cougars with 21 points. Sophomore forward Kyle Prete scored 12, senior guard Larenz Brantley added nine, and freshman guard Jeremiah Lenus had seven.
The Cougars were coming off an easy 71-34 victory on the road over one-win Scituate last Tuesday, Jan. 17, and a 52-43 win at home over C.F. two nights later.
In the win over Scituate, Rodriguez scored a game-high 22 points, Prete added 13 and six rebounds, and junior center Kaleb Drane turned in a solid performance that included 10 points.
Torres was able to insert all 15 of his players into the game, including his team manager, senior Denzel Allotey, who sank a three-pointer for his first career high school basket.
“He has been dressing now and then,” added NP head coach Fernando Torres. “I actually had him as a student in elementary school eight years ago. He works very hard to help our team run smoothly and is a great kid.”
The game against C.F. saw balanced scoring come from Prete (17 points), Rodriguez (14), and Brantley (13). Prete also ripped down 11 rebounds, Brantley nearly had a triple-double with nine steals and eight rebounds, and Rodriguez added seven boards.
Also doing a little bit of everything was Lenus, who contributed six points, six assists, five rebounds, and three steals.
“We didn’t have our best stuff,” admitted Torres. “We let them come back in the second quarter, but we played much better defensively in the second half (and held them to 16 points).”
The Cougars will hit the road for their next two games, tonight’s 6:30 p.m. matchup in Wakefield against the Prout School and Friday’s 7 p.m. meeting in Providence with St. Patrick Academy. In two weeks, they will host the Division III-C’s top two teams, West Warwick (9-2) and Juanita Sanchez (6-4).
“Something I have tried to instill in this group is that everyone on the outside of our program will judge us by wins and losses,” said Torres, “but we have to judge ourselves by what we do and how we compete every single day, including and especially in practice.”
“We didn’t do what we needed to (in Monday night’s loss to Moses Brown),” Torres continued, “but we will regroup in practice (on Tuesday) and get ready for a couple of tough road games against Prout and St. Pat’s.”
