Larenz Brantley plays defense for NP
North Providence senior guard Larenz Brantley, left, shown playing defense during the second half of the Cougars’ win over Blackstone Valley Prep earlier this season, scored nine points in Monday night’s Division III showdown at home against Moses Brown, but the Quakers came away with a 72-59 victory.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – In a battle of Division III subdivision leaders, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team saw its three-game win streak come to a halt on Monday night, as Moses Brown, thanks to its 28-of-32 shooting from the free-throw line, was able to defeat the host Cougars, 72-59.

The Cougars slipped to 8-3 with the loss, but maintained their one-game lead in the Division III-B standings. Second-place Paul Cuffee also lost on Monday night by suffering a 53-48 defeat at Central Falls that dropped the Navigators’ record to 7-4 and snapped their four-game win streak.

