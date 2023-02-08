NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night.
Hosting Juanita Sanchez, which was looking to stop a three-game slide, the Cougars shook off a slow start by rattling off the first 16 points of the second quarter and turning up the heat defensively, and that helped NP roll to an important 73-51 victory.
“We had a pretty good practice (last Wednesday),” reported NP head coach Fernando Torres. “I’ve been trying to preach to these guys all year that we have to really judge ourselves by what we do every single day. And we have been doing it everyday; sometime we do and sometimes we don’t, but when we do it, we look great.”
How key was this win? The Cougars entered this week with a 10-5 mark that was the fourth-best record in the division, trailing unbeaten North Smithfield (14-0), West Warwick (12-2), and Moses Brown (12-3). The top four teams will earn a bye in the upcoming D-III quarterfinals, and if NP wants a home game in that round, it will surely need to take care of business this week.
NP will renew acquaintances with two rivals in its subdivision: Blackstone Valley Prep, which is 9-5 and shares the same record as Central Falls, and Paul Cuffee, which is 8-6. The Cougars, who kicked off its D-III season with a five-point loss to Paul Cuffee in Providence, will host the Navigators tonight at 7 p.m., and on Friday at 7 p.m. they will visit BVP, which they topped at home, 61-55, on Dec. 15.
The Cougars’ final regular-season game is next Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 6 p.m. against Davies on the Patriots’ campus in Lincoln. The Patriots have won just twice this season, but have lost six games by six or less points and fell to the Cougars, 61-52, on Jan. 9.
“Every team has played us pretty tough,” said Torres. “Paul Cuffee beat us in our first (D-III) game of the year, and Davies and BVP played us tough. As I said in the beginning of the season, there are a lot of good teams in D-III and the records don’t matter too much, so we just have to continue to do what we do every single day, and hopefully, the wins will follow.”
Several players enjoyed productive nights for the Cougars, starting with senior guard David Tejada, who tossed in 16 points and contributed seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals, and sophomore forward Kyle Prete, who added five rebounds, three steals, and two blocked shots.
Senior guard Larenz Brantley, who had a team-high 13 rebounds and six steals, and freshman guard Jeremiah Lenus each added nine points. Junior guard Ryan Rodriguez also produced seven points, as many rebounds, and four assists, and sophomore center Ronnie Vincent gave NP some quality minutes off the bench and had four points, four first-half assists, and five rebounds.
“Ronnie stepped up tonight,” said Torres, who also received seven points off the bench from senior forward Matt Pernorio. “I was really proud of Ronnie. He’s had a couple of rough games, but I told him, ‘You’re a good basketball player. Be confident in your skills and what you do, and just go out and play,’ and he did that tonight.”
For most of the night, this game was a rough one, as both teams combined for 40 fouls (25 by the Cavaliers) and three technicals, but while the Cavaliers turned the ball over 24 times, the Cougars were only guilty of half those turnovers.
And for the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game, the Cougars struggled to find their shot, and that helped the Cavaliers break out to a 9-1 lead. But back-to-back three-pointers by Prete and Rodriguez put NP on track, and at the end of the first quarter, both teams were tied at 11-11.
Then came the Cougars’ spirited 16-point run, which was kicked off by a three-pointer and a fast-break layup by Tejada, both coming off passes from Brantley. Prete also highlighted the run with a pair of layups and a three-pointer, and at halftime, NP owned a 36-20 lead.
“That was part of my message to the team before the game,” admitted Torres. “’Let’s get in a defensive rhythm early. And once we establish that, maybe the points will come after, but let’s establish the defensive presence and defensive mind and commit to it,’ and I think that kind of brought us together a little.”
The Cavaliers, who received a game-high 22 points and some solid play on the boards from senior power forward Marcos Miranda, managed to slice NP’s lead to 41-29 with 3:41 to go in the third quarter, but that was as close as they got to the lead.
After three quarters of play, NP’s lead expanded to 52-34, and the Cougars’ lead ballooned to as many as 26 points, 61-35, with 5:42 left in the game.
The Cougars had been two nights removed from a 66-58 defeat at home to West Warwick that was a very close contest for three quarters until the Wizards outscored NP, 20-12, in the final eight minutes. Brantley scored a season-high 20 points for the Cougars, Prete added 10, and Rodriguez tossed in nine.
Prior to that loss, the Cougars had cruised to a 74-45 win on Jan. 27 over winless St. Patrick Academy in Providence that saw 12 players contribute to the point total. Four scored in double digits: Tejada (season-high 17 points), Brantley (12), Prete (11), and Rodriguez (10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.