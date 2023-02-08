David Tejada takes ball down court
Senior guard David Tejada did a little bit of everything for the North Providence High boys’ basketball team in last Thursday night’s 73-51 victory over Juanita Sanchez. Tejada had one of his best games of the season, as he scored 16 points and added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals. The Cougars will host Paul Cuffee on their ‘Senior Night’ tonight at 7 p.m.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Losers of three of their last four games, and in danger of slipping out of the top four spots in the Division III standings, the North Providence High boys’ basketball team picked up a just-what-the-doctor-ordered victory over a tough opponent last Thursday night.

Hosting Juanita Sanchez, which was looking to stop a three-game slide, the Cougars shook off a slow start by rattling off the first 16 points of the second quarter and turning up the heat defensively, and that helped NP roll to an important 73-51 victory.

