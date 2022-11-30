Junior guard Ryan Rodriguez
North Providence junior guard Ryan Rodriguez, who led the Cougars in scoring last season, is one of the top returnees on this winter’s team, which will play in the Division III ranks and kick off its schedule next Friday, Dec. 9, with a non-league game at home against Cranston West.

 Breeze photo by Eric Benevides

NORTH PROVIDENCE – If high school basketball games consisted of three quarters instead of four, then last season’s North Providence High boys’ basketball team would have collected double digits in victories and probably made a deep run in the Division II playoffs.

But unfortunately for the Cougars, they were unable to maintain big leads in the final eight minutes of a handful of their games, and as a result, they ended their season with a 5-13 record that kept them out of the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.

