Cloudy early then becoming windy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 58F. S winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly clear skies by morning. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
North Providence junior guard Ryan Rodriguez, who led the Cougars in scoring last season, is one of the top returnees on this winter’s team, which will play in the Division III ranks and kick off its schedule next Friday, Dec. 9, with a non-league game at home against Cranston West.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – If high school basketball games consisted of three quarters instead of four, then last season’s North Providence High boys’ basketball team would have collected double digits in victories and probably made a deep run in the Division II playoffs.
But unfortunately for the Cougars, they were unable to maintain big leads in the final eight minutes of a handful of their games, and as a result, they ended their season with a 5-13 record that kept them out of the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years.
“It was a tough year,” said NP second-year head coach Fernando Torres. “We lost in overtime to Cranston West after holding a 12-point lead. Pilgrim, we were up by 20 and we lost. Lincoln, up by 10, we lost in double overtime, and Hope, up by 11 at half, we lost.”
This winter, the Cougars won’t see Pilgrim, Lincoln, Hope, or any of their Division II rivals. The RIIL’s offseason realignment shipped the Cougars, along with three-win West Warwick, to the 16-team D-III ranks, ending NP’s 22-year stay in the state’s middle division.
And what does their new division think of the Cougars? In the RIBCA (R.I. Basketball Coaches Association) Coaches Preseason Poll, the Cougars were the top-ranked team with 148 points, one more than runner-up West Warwick, but nine of the 17 coaches who voted had NP sitting atop their polls.
“It’s a nice honor,” said Torres. “Obviously, it’s nice to see and wake up to, and the kids were obviously talking about it today. but at the end of the day, we have a lot of work to do.”
Torres and the Cougars certainly had a lot of work to do at this point of the season last year when only 10 players in the entire program – varsity and junior varsity – returned from the COVID-shortened 2021 season.
“We were a young team and it was my first year with them, and being as young as we were, we didn’t know how to finish games,” said Torres. “A lot of times in the fourth quarter, it felt like we were not playing to win. We were playing to not lose.”
Only two seniors who played significant minutes, forwards C.J. Almagno and Jayden Shearman, graduated, and this year, “we’re a much deeper team, now that we have almost everybody back,” admitted Torres. “We have a couple of guys coming up from jayvee with some size, and we have a student who moved here from Mississippi, (junior) Kaleb Drane, who’s 6-foot-5 and athletic.”
Before the Cougars stepped onto their court for their first workout of the season on Monday night, they had “80-something kids in the Google Classroom looking to try out, which is fantastic, considering the numbers have been down the past couple of years,” said head coach Fernando Torres. “It’s a good problem to have.”
Leading the roster are senior guards LaRenz Brantley and David Tejada, who shined last winter in their first seasons with NP, and junior guard Ryan Rodriguez, who was NP’s leading scorer.
Sophomore Ronnie Vincent is also back, and three seniors who Torres expects big things from are lockdown defender Mitchell Duhamel, offensive threat Matt Pernorio, and Jack Spinella, who’s the “definition of a glue guy,” reported Torres,
Kyle Prete played on the junior varsity as a freshman last year, “and we’re also looking for him to step up,” added Torres. “And we have a really dynamic freshman, Jeremiah Lenus, who’s going to play for us and is going to be pretty good.”
As for their new division, which contains four subdivisions, the Cougars will play in arguably the toughest of the four, the ‘B’, and battle Blackstone Valley Prep, Davies, and Paul Cuffee twice. BVP is 31-14 with a D-III title game appearance over its last three seasons, and Davies is 20-6 over the last two winters.
D-III finalist Ponaganset, Mount Saint Charles, North Smithfield, and Highlander Charter make up the ‘A’ subdivision; West Warwick, St. Patrick Academy, Juanita Sanchez, and the Prout School play in the ‘C’ group, and Moses Brown, which is ranked third in the preseason poll with 129 points, Central Falls, Exeter/West Greenwich, and Scituate comprise the ‘D’.
“There is very good basketball is every division across the state, and our division is going to be difficult,” said Torres. “I’m glad we have high expectations, but the work is just starting. It’s going to be a long road, but I’m cautiously optimistic.”
The Cougars will kick off the season on Friday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. by hosting one of their D-II rivals, Cranston West, in a non-league test. Their first D-III game is scheduled for the following Tuesday night in Providence against Paul Cuffee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.