MIDDLETOWN – The North Providence High boys’ basketball team kept its Division II playoff hopes alive last Thursday night by coming home from one of its longest bus trips of the season with a hard-fought 52-43 victory over Middletown High.
The Cougars, who improved to 4-10 with this win and knocked the Islanders to the .500 mark, received 14 points from junior guard LaRenz Brantley, 11 from senior forward C.J. Almagno, and nine from senior forward Jayden Shearman.
The victory was a huge one, because 48 hours earlier, the Cougars suffered a tough-to-swallow overtime 62-60 loss at home to another team that is on the postseason bubble, Lincoln High, which won the game on a buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Four players scored in double digits for the Cougars: Brantley (16 points), Shearman (15), sophomore point guard Ryan Rodriguez (12), and Almagno (11).
The Cougars are back at home tonight for a 7 p.m. matchup against Pilgrim High, which like the Cougars, will need to win the game to stay in the playoff hunt.
On Friday at 7 p.m., they will bus to Newport to face third-place Rogers, and next week, NP will wrap up its regular season by hosting Toll Gate and second-place Shea.
