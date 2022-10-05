Two Mount Pleasant players try to zero in on North Providence senior striker Sebastian Velez, #10, as he races toward the Kilties’ net with the ball during last Thursday afternoon’s Division III matchup on the Kilties’ campus. Velez netted a natural hat trick in the second half to help the Cougars roll to a 5-0 win.
North Providence freshman Logan Santos, #16, takes off down the field with the ball as two Mount Pleasant players race after him during the second half of last Thursday afternoon's game. The Cougars picked up their fourth Division III win of the season by defeating the Kilties, 5-0.
Two Mount Pleasant players try to zero in on North Providence senior striker Sebastian Velez, #10, as he races toward the Kilties’ net with the ball during last Thursday afternoon’s Division III matchup on the Kilties’ campus. Velez netted a natural hat trick in the second half to help the Cougars roll to a 5-0 win.
North Providence freshman Logan Santos, #16, takes off down the field with the ball as two Mount Pleasant players race after him during the second half of last Thursday afternoon's game. The Cougars picked up their fourth Division III win of the season by defeating the Kilties, 5-0.
PROVIDENCE – When the Division III season reached its midway point once the calendar flipped from September to October, the North Providence High boys’ soccer team found itself in a five-way battle for the top spot in the standings.
But on Monday night, the Cougars flexed their muscles and picked up their most impressive victory to date, a 5-2 win on their home turf over the Prout School that improved NP’s record to 5-2-1.
The Cougars were coming off a 5-0 win over Mount Pleasant last Thursday afternoon in the shadows of Conley Stadium, which kept them in a three-way tie for third place. But their big victory over the Crusaders, which had been tied with NP and St. Raphael Academy, shook up the standings a little bit.
Entering today’s action, Mount Saint Charles Academy led the division with a 7-1 record that was five points better than the second-place Cougars and SRA, which is 5-1-1, and six points better than Ponaganset’s 5-4 mark.
Prout, meanwhile, slipped into a tie for fifth place with its loss and shares the same 4-4-1 record as Middletown.
“We’re all pretty even,” said first-year head coach Edgar Rodriguez. “There are nine teams in this division, and there are a lot of good ones.”
Yes, the head coach is new – Rodriguez takes over for longtime mentor Chris Swiczewicz, who retired during the offseason – and so is Serio Field’s pristine turf field at the high school. But one thing remains the same: D-III is still very competitive this year.
“We’ve been working hard,” noted Rodriguez. “We have a good group of seniors. We have six or seven who are basically leading the team right now, as well as a few juniors and sophomores.”
The Cougars’ senior class is a talented and experienced one, and it features two players who have earned multiple All-Division honors: defensive standouts Santino Autiello (First-Team last season, Third-Team in 2020) and Nicolas Upegui (Second-Team last year, First-Team in 2020).
Bruno Teixeira, who was a Second-Team All-Division pick in 2020, leads the Cougars with eight goals and has 21 over the last two seasons, and Sebastian Velez, who has scored eight goals this year and netted a natural hat trick in the second half of NP’s victory over Mount Pleasant, is also back.
Alex Carvalho has started in net for the past three seasons, and Jason Reed, who has five goals this year, is another valuable returnee.
Junior Sebastian Celaya also returns to the lineup, and of NP’s newcomers, “Logan Santos and John Gartsu are my two freshmen in the corners who have come in here and done a good job,” said Rodriguez. “They’re getting better every game, and by the end of season, they will have the confidence that they need to move forward.”
The Cougars had kicked off last week by posting a 3-1 victory at home over Middletown, as Teixeira scored all three goals, Reed and freshman Toprak Kalakci set up two of them, and Carvalho stopped eight shots. But 24 hours later, NP suffered a 1-0 loss on its home pitch to St. Raphael Academy, which despite the win, fell victim to a superb effort by Carvalho, who turned away 20 shots.
Last Thursday’s victory over the Kilties saw the Cougars take a 2-0 lead at halftime on goals by Reed and freshman Luca Cardarelli. Senior Robson Pinto also had a pair of assists in that game, and Carvalho, who had eight saves, teamed up with freshman backup keeper Giovanni Ospina for the shutout.
The good times continued in Monday’s victory over Prout, as Velez scored a pair of goals and Teixeira added a goal and three assists. Upegui also contributed a goal and two assists, and Reed tacked on the other goal.
The Cougars will head down Route 95 this afternoon for a 4 p.m. game against Exeter/West Greenwich, and tomorrow at 6 p.m., NP will take a short drive to Central Falls’ Macomber Stadium for a non-league battle against the Division I Warriors.
That matchup against the Warriors, who are 5-3-1, should go a long way in helping the Cougars prepare for the postseason, “and we’re definitely looking forward to that, and hopefully, we’ll make some noise in the playoffs,” said Rodriguez. “That’s our goal right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.