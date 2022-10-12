WEST GREENWICH – North Providence senior Sebastian Velez played one of the best games of his high school career last Wednesday afternoon, as he scored four goals and added two assists to help lead the boys’ soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Exeter/West Greenwich on the Scarlet Knights’ campus.
Senior Bruno Teixeira also netted two goals and had as many assists for the Cougars, who also received a goal from sophomore Sebastian Molina, multiple assists from senior Jason Reed, and seven saves from senior goalkeeper Alex Carvalho.
Velez, who has scored a team-high 12 goals, and Teixeira have accounted for 22 of the Cougars’ 34 goals this season.
The victory improved their Cougars’ Division III record to 6-2-1 and moved them into a tie for second place in the standings with St. Raphael Academy, which is 6-1-1.
Mount Saint Charles Academy entered Monday’s action in first place with a 7-2 mark that was two points better than the Cougars and Saints, and a point behind the second-place teams was Ponaganset (6-4).
The Cougars were scheduled to visit the Chieftains on Tuesday night. Their next game is Thursday at 7 p.m. at home against the Mounties.
Last Thursday night, the Cougars headed down Mineral Spring Avenue for a non-league test against a Division I team, Central Falls, and played very well despite dropping a 2-0 decision to the Warriors, who are 7-3-1. Freshman John Gartsu turned in an excellent performance for the Cougars.
