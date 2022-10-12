WEST GREENWICH – North Providence senior Sebastian Velez played one of the best games of his high school career last Wednesday afternoon, as he scored four goals and added two assists to help lead the boys’ soccer team to a 7-1 victory over Exeter/West Greenwich on the Scarlet Knights’ campus.

Senior Bruno Teixeira also netted two goals and had as many assists for the Cougars, who also received a goal from sophomore Sebastian Molina, multiple assists from senior Jason Reed, and seven saves from senior goalkeeper Alex Carvalho.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.