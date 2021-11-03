NORTH PROVIDENCE – After concluding its regular season with a 10-2-3 record, the North Providence High boys’ soccer team has turned its attention to this month’s playoffs and its quest to reach its first championship game in 16 years.
In the meantime, the Cougars are playing the waiting game and wondering who they will face, and when they will take the field, in their Division III playoff opener.
Entering Monday afternoon’s action, a handful of teams still had one or two games left in their regular seasons, but the Cougars, who ended the season in third place, and the other top six seeds in the postseason had completed their schedules.
Tiverton, which won the regular-season title with a 15-0 record, and Narragansett, which owns a 14-1 record and a 10-game win streak, lead the pack, and after the Cougars are Burrillville (9-3-3), 5th-seeded Ponaganset (9-4-2), 6th-seeded Prout School (9-4-2), and Middletown (6-5-4).
“Overall, we are happy with everything to this point, and we are excited to get our first playoff match underway,” reported NP head coach Chris Swiczewicz, whose squad has not played in a game since it wrapped up its schedule last Wednesday afternoon with an 11-2 victory over Woonsocket at the Novans’ Barry Field.
“We are taking advantage of this extended break to get kids healthy, as we have had a series of nagging injuries this season,” Swiczewicz continued. “I anticipate that we will be at full strength and ready to go whenever the bracket comes to fruition.”
The Cougars’ win over the Villa Novans marked their first time in 10 seasons that they concluded their regular season with double digits in victories, and that game saw senior Nathan Nascimento enjoy one of the best games of his high school careers with four goals and two assists.
Junior Bruno Teixeira also had a big afternoon with three goals and two assists, senior standout Jose Acevedo added his team-leading 16th and 17th goals of the season, and senior Joel Do Rosario and junior Jason Reed tacked on the other goals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.