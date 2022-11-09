CRANSTON – The North Providence High boys' soccer team will be heading to the Division III championship game for the first time since 2005, thanks to the Cougars' hard-fought victory over Mount Saint Charles Academy in Tuesday night's semifinals at Cranston West High's athletic complex.

In a game that saw two 40-minutes halves and two overtime sessions fail to produce a goal, the Cougars defeated the Mounties in penalty kicks, 3-1.

