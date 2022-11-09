CRANSTON – The North Providence High boys' soccer team will be heading to the Division III championship game for the first time since 2005, thanks to the Cougars' hard-fought victory over Mount Saint Charles Academy in Tuesday night's semifinals at Cranston West High's athletic complex.
In a game that saw two 40-minutes halves and two overtime sessions fail to produce a goal, the Cougars defeated the Mounties in penalty kicks, 3-1.
North Providence will take a 13-3-2 record into Sunday's 5 p.m. finals at Cranston Stadium against St. Raphael Academy. The Cougars haven't captured a title since they were Small School champions in 2003, and that's their only championship in their 34-year history.
The Saints, meanwhile, are 14-2-1 and coming off a 2-1 victory over Ponaganset in Tuesday's semifinals. They are back in D-III after a two-year absence, and the last time they played in the division, they won their program's only divisional title.
While the Saints, who won the regular-season title, earned a bye into the semis, the Cougars, who were the second seed in the playoffs, hosted 7th-seeded Exeter/West Greenwich in last Thursday night's quarterfinals at Serio Field and came away with a 2-1 victory.
During the regular season, the Saints edged the Cougars twice by scores of 1-0 and 3-1. But after that two-goal loss to SRA on Oct. 20 at the McKinnon-Alves Complex, the Cougars, who were battling injuries at the time, came back to win their next five games.
