NORTH PROVIDENCE – In an unusual high school boys’ tennis match that saw North Providence only fill six of the 10 spots in its lineup and Woonsocket only play with four singles players, the Villa Novans came away with a 3-2 win last Thursday afternoon at the Olney Park courts.
The Cougars, who are 0-6 in Division III action, picked up their victories from junior Michael Colin, who netted a 6-2, 6-3 win in second singles, and the first doubles team of senior Kyle Giammarco and junior Matthew Zapata, which won by forfeit.
But the Villa Novans, who improved to 1-6 with their victory, captured the first, third, and fourth singles matches in three sets, despite the solid efforts that were turned in by NP senior Oscar Menacho at first singles, senior Ashton Winter at third, and junior Oluwajomiloju Falohun at fourth.
The Cougars will visit Coventry in their next match today at 3:30 p.m.
