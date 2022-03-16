PROVIDENCE – A weekend after earning Division II runner-up honors at the RICCA Championships at Ponaganset High School, the North Providence High cheerleading squad brought out its very best performance on the state’s biggest stage, the RIIL Competition Championships.
After watching Pilgrim, Toll Gate, and Barrington deliver strong performances, the Cougars “put their hearts out on the mat” and impressed a large gathering at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house with a superb showing that allowed them to capture the Division II championship and the program’s seventh state title since 2008.
The top honor was also NP’s third in the last three years – the Cougars were Game Day champions in 2019 and Division II champs in 2020 – and the Cougars also compiled enough points to place third overall (out of 17 schools) in the state.
What makes last Saturday’s accomplishment truly impressive, reported head coach Giana Nassi, is that “we had a very late start to our competition season due to COVID, and we only started our routine three weeks before we had to perform at our first competition.”
“We, as coaches, are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication this team showed us in only three weeks,” Nassi added. “They put their hearts out on the mat, and we could have not asked for a more perfect performance – it was truly flawless.”
Another amazing fact about this winter’s squad: Only two cheerleaders were members of the 2020 championship squad, senior captains Jordan Olobri and Isabella Anelundi.
“Jordan and Bella have been captains the last two years, and they have been very valuable,” Nassi said. “They motivate the team to always do better; they are both strong leaders, and they bring smiles and positive attitudes to every practice.”
While the squad’s captains have led the way, “everyone on our team really offers something special, which is what makes our team whole,” Nassi said. “Each athlete has her individual role, and when you put it all together, they are able to go out there and work as one.”
The Cougars also had their share of key newcomers on this season’s squad, and one key addition to the program was first-year assistant coach Abby Hopkins, who graduated from NPHS in 2019 and was a freshman when Nassi became NP’s head coach.
“I could not be happier to get to coach with her,” said Nassi. “We are definitely a dynamic duo together.”
The Cougars, who will head to the New England Spirit Championships on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Worcester State University, had captured the Division I (then-called Large School) title in 2008 and ’09, and in 2013 and ’14, they won the D-II (then-tabbed Medium Schools) championship, as well as the overall state title in 2013.
