JOHNSTON – Facing one of the state’s best pitchers in its Division II playoff opener last Tuesday night, May 31, the North Providence High baseball team came out swinging and hit the ball with authority.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, most of their hardest-hit shots off Johnston ace pitcher Jeremy Urena either landed in the gloves of his teammates or were turned into exceptional defensive plays.
As a result, the Cougars ended the night with just five hits off the University of Rhode Island-bound Urena, who struck out 11 batters and walked one to help lead the Panthers to a 6-2 win at Local 57 Engineers Field.
The Panthers, who used a four-run rally in the bottom of the second inning and a 12-hit attack to defeat the Cougars and improve to 15-4, advanced to last weekend’s quarterfinals to face Chariho. The Cougars, meanwhile, finished their D-II season with an 8-11 record, but did everything they could to topple Johnston and its star pitcher.
“Urena’s one of the better pitchers in the state, so we had the mindset of just make sure we went up there swinging,” said NP head coach Paul Rizzo. “He’s always going to be around the plate throwing strikes, so if we could get a bat on the ball and hit it hard somewhere, we’d be in good shape.”
“I give my team a lot of credit for putting the ball in play, but give Johnston a lot of credit too,” added Rizzo. “They played very good defense and that’s basically what won the game for them.”
The Panthers committed a miscue on the game’s first play, but were brilliant after that, as they turned two double plays, including a game-ending 6-3 twin-killing on a bullet that senior C.J. Almagno hit up the middle, only to have sophomore shortstop Davion Nunes scoop it up at the last second and turn two.
Urena also snared a rocket off the bat of freshman Ronnie Paux to end the second inning, and he got part of his glove on a line drive by Jatin Patel in the fifth that was ticketed up the middle for a base hit, but was instead turned into a 1-6-3 putout.
Offensively, Johnston took a 1-0 lead in the first, when with two outs, Urena legged out an infield single, stole second, and raced home on a base hit to right by senior Joe Silva. In the second, the Panthers marched 10 batters to the plate, and while junior Dylan Martins led off the inning with a triple to deep left, senior Cameron Salois highlighted the rally with a two-run single to right.
The Cougars scored their runs in the fourth, as Almagno led off with a single to right, and with two outs, sophomore Jayden Tolentino beat out an infield hit and junior Ryan Pallotta smacked a two-run double to deep right that hit the cement base of the fence.
Taking the mound for the Cougars was freshman Vin Pontarelli, who was seeking his fifth win of the season and lasted 5 2/3 innings before reaching his pitch count. He gave up one more run in the sixth on a run-scoring double to left by Silvia.
“I couldn’t be any prouder of a bunch of kids,” added Rizzo, who received multiple hits from Tolentino and the University of Maine-bound Almagno. “We’re young and we’re losing just one senior, C.J., so there’s so much to look forward to these next two years. I think we’re going to compete for a championship, and that’s our goal here.”
