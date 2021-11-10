NORTH PROVIDENCE – Playing for the final time on a grass surface in the friendly confines of Serio Field, the North Providence High football team turned in an outstanding effort on both sides of the ball to blank Scituate High, 28-0, in their regular-season finale last Friday night.
The playoff-bound Cougars, who are expected to play on a new turf surface on their campus next fall, end their regular season with a 5-3 record and will now turn their attention to this weekend’s Division IV quarterfinals.
The Cougars are the fourth seed and will host 5th-seeded Davies (4-3), on Friday at 6 p.m. at Johnston High. North Providence defeated the 3rd-year Patriots, 16-14, in their season opener at Pawtucket’s Vets Park. The winner of that game will visit undefeated Ponaganset on Friday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m.
In Friday’s other quarterfinal-round contest, 3rd-seeded Smithfield (4-2) will host the 6th-seeded EWG/Prout co-op team (4-3) at 7 p.m., and that winner will head to Providence the following weekend to tackle the 2nd-seeded Juanita Sanchez/PCD/Wheeler co-op squad (6-2).
Last week’s victory over the two-win Spartans saw NP senior quarterback C.J. Almagno lead the way offensively by completing seven of his 10 passes for 149 yards and carrying the ball six times for 53 yards and his sixth touchdown in the last five games.
Senior tailback Jevon Melendez, who like most of the Cougars’ starters, only played in the first half, also ran for 56 yards and a first-quarter touchdown on just four handoffs. Junior kicker Wahabu Kamara also went 4-for-4 in the extra-point department to help the Cougars take a 21-0 lead at halftime.
Defensively, the shutout was the third of the season for the Cougars, and Harris highlighted the night by returning an interception for a touchdown.
