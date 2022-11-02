NORTH PROVIDENCE – After playing its last three games on Saturday afternoons, the North Providence High football team was happy to be back under the glow of Friday night lights, and that definitely showed in the Cougars’ outstanding performance last week against Tiverton High in front of a large gathering at Serio Field.

Offense, defense, and special teams, the Cougars did it all, as they delighted their fans by posting a 35-0 victory that inched them closer to concluding their regular season with a .500 record. And North Providence will be a heavy favorite to even its Division IV record at 4-4 on Saturday, as the Cougars head to Hope High for a noon contest against the winless Blue Wave, which has been outscored in its seven D-IV games by a 252-40 margin.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.