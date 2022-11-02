North Providence junior linebacker/tight end Colin Roderick enjoyed one of the best games of his high school career last Friday night. Not only did he return an interception 35 yards for a touchdown, but he also caught a 25-yard TD pass in the final seconds of the third quarter.
North Providence sophomore tailback Mike Allard, #22, shown racing around a block by senior wide receiver Vince Harris, #4, during a game three weeks ago against Davies, kept the chains moving all night long in the Cougars’ 35-0 win over Tiverton last Friday, as he ran for a game-high 106 yards on 15 carries.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After playing its last three games on Saturday afternoons, the North Providence High football team was happy to be back under the glow of Friday night lights, and that definitely showed in the Cougars’ outstanding performance last week against Tiverton High in front of a large gathering at Serio Field.
Offense, defense, and special teams, the Cougars did it all, as they delighted their fans by posting a 35-0 victory that inched them closer to concluding their regular season with a .500 record. And North Providence will be a heavy favorite to even its Division IV record at 4-4 on Saturday, as the Cougars head to Hope High for a noon contest against the winless Blue Wave, which has been outscored in its seven D-IV games by a 252-40 margin.
“I’m super happy for our kids,” first-year NP head coach Mike Tuorto said after last Friday’s victory. “To finally win on our home field, and to win in a fashion like this, is fantastic. I’m happy to see them have this experience – to look in the stands and see the community atmosphere and the aspect of Friday night football back. We play well when the lights are on bright, and hopefully, we’ll get a lot more Friday night games here next year.”
After scoring just four touchdowns in those three matinee games, the Cougars broke out offensively and compiled 251 yards of offense, with sophomore tailback Mike Allard leading the charge with 106 yards on the ground on 15 carries.
Defensively, the Cougars put up numbers that an owner of a fantasy football team would cherish. Not only did the Cougars limit Tiverton to just 116 yards – marking the sixth time this season that NP has limited an opponent to under 190 yards – but they also saw junior linebacker Gaoussou Fadiga, junior lineman Henri Masengelo, and senior lineman Ivan Cuello sack Tiverton senior quarterback Ben Sowa for a total loss of 21 yards.
“Defense has been our strong suit,” added Tuorto, who also saw junior linebackers Colin Roderick and Emmanuel Lijofi end the night with eight tackles apiece. “Tommy (Calcagni), our defensive coordinator, dials up a great defense week in and week out, and our players have done a great job with it.”
The Cougars also turned up the juice defensively in the second half and forced four turnovers. Lijofi recovered a Tiverton fumble in the third quarter that ended up bouncing from the Cougars’ 26 to the 47, and senior defensive backs Vince Harris and Wahabu Kamara and Roderick intercepted passes, with Roderick taking his pick 35 yards into the end zone for a touchdown 38 seconds into the fourth quarter.
“We’re finally moving the ball and getting the offensive gameplan going, and we’re playing great defense and great special teams,” noted Tuorto. “This is what we envisioned at the start of the season. We wanted to be in every game, and we’ve been in every game but one, but our mistakes have killed us.”
“But we’ve been playing well lately, and you can see that we’re going to finish strong,” added Tuorto. “This is a great group of kids, and I’m super proud of them and how hard they’ve worked.”
As for Roderick, he scored another touchdown with 26 seconds to play in the third quarter by hauling in a 25-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Ben Borkman. Roderick, who lined up at tight end, outraced two Tiverton players to the end zone and made a nice over-the-shoulder catch in the middle of the paint to help give his team a 28-0 lead.
Borkman, who sat out the previous week’s 8-6 victory over the Juanita Sanchez/PCD co-op team with an injury, completed five of his nine passes for 117 yards, and he hooked up with senior wide receiver Damari Gray on two great passes that helped lead to NP’s first touchdown, a 1-yard carry up the middle by senior tailback Miguel Santana with a minute to play in the first quarter.
The Cougars carried that 6-0 lead into the second half, but 2:29 into the third quarter, they got back on the board on a 3-yard touchdown run by Kamara, who brought the half’s opening kickoff 45 yards to the visitor’s 28. Allard, who had blocked a punt midway through the second quarter, also had a 14-yard carry that helped set up the TD, and Santana ran in the two-point conversion.
Eighty-four seconds later, the Cougars got the ball back on Harris’s interception, and after Allard picked up 20 yards on two carries and Borkman hit Harris with a 17-yard pass, Borkman called his own number and crashed into the end zone on a 1-yard keeper.
The Tigers, meanwhile, were only able to move the ball into the red zone once, and that came in the contest’s final two minutes on a broken play that resulted in a 55-yard pass from Sowa to sophomore wide receiver Sam Black that gave Tiverton a first-and-goal at the Cougars’ 10-yard line.
But after the Tigers were only able to pick up one yards on their next two plays, Kamara, who batted away a handful of Sowa’s passes throughout the game, preserved the shutout by picking off Sowa’s next pass in the end zone.
