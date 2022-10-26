PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High football team went into last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV matchup against the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day co-op team without the services of its starting quarterback and center, as well as with two offensive linemen battling through injuries.
But the Cougars’ defense stepped up to deliver one of its best performances of the season and help North Providence pull out a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the co-op squad at Conley Stadium.
North Providence, which is 2-4, totaled six sacks, two of them by sophomore linebacker Juan Baez, and two interceptions. Junior linebacker Colin Roderick had a huge game with 11 tackles and an interception, and senior defensive back Vince Harris also picked off a pass.
Senior tailback Wahabu Kamara also stepped in at quarterback and tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Harris in the opening quarter. The pass came with NP facing a fourth-and-12, and sophomore tailback Mike Allard, who ended the day with 76 yards on the ground, ran in the all-important two-point conversion.
The co-op team, which fell to 3-4, then scored its touchdown in the second quarter, but failed to tie the score on the ensuing conversion.
After scoring their touchdown, the Cougars made three more trips inside the co-op squad’s 20-yard line, but fumbled the ball away twice and turned the ball over on downs at the co-op team’s 4-yard line.
The Cougars are back in action on Friday at 6 p.m., as they will host Tiverton, which is also 2-4, in only their third night game of the season. The following Saturday afternoon, NP will visit winless Hope.
