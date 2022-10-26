PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High football team went into last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV matchup against the Juanita Sanchez/Providence Country Day co-op team without the services of its starting quarterback and center, as well as with two offensive linemen battling through injuries.

But the Cougars’ defense stepped up to deliver one of its best performances of the season and help North Providence pull out a hard-fought 8-6 victory over the co-op squad at Conley Stadium.

