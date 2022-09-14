NORTH PROVIDENCE – The red carpet was rolled out for the community last Friday night for the North Providence High football team’s Division IV opener against neighboring rival Smithfield High at the high school’s newly turfed and refurbished Serio Field.

The parking lots in front and on the side of the high school were filled to the brim, and so were the bleachers and their surrounding areas, as the town celebrated the grand opening of one of the state’s top athletic complexes with a 30-minute ribbon-cutting ceremony.

