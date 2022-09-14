North Providence senior running back Wahabu Kamara, #3, steps around Smithfield senior outside linebacker A.J. Hetu and picks up six yards on the second play of the game during last Friday night’s Division IV opener at the newly turfed and refurbished Serio Field. The Sentinels defeated the Cougars, 19-8.
North Providence sophomore tailback Mike Allard, who for a game-high 64 yards on 13 carries, scored his first career varsity touchdown on a 20-yard run with 1:44 to go in the third quarter, but the Cougars suffered a 19-8 loss to Smithfield in their Division IV opener last Friday night at the newly turfed and refurbished Serio Field. The Cougars will be back on its home turf on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. matchup against the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The red carpet was rolled out for the community last Friday night for the North Providence High football team’s Division IV opener against neighboring rival Smithfield High at the high school’s newly turfed and refurbished Serio Field.
The parking lots in front and on the side of the high school were filled to the brim, and so were the bleachers and their surrounding areas, as the town celebrated the grand opening of one of the state’s top athletic complexes with a 30-minute ribbon-cutting ceremony.
But while the night was a wonderful one for the community, it felt the opposite for the Cougars, who couldn’t ride the night’s momentum into their matchup with the Sentinels and suffered a tough-to-swallow 19-8 loss that included four second-half turnovers and some sloppy play here and there.
“Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes,” offered first-year head coach Mike Tuorto. “That was the M.O. of this game. We just made mistakes. Bad snaps, backs going the wrong direction, some of our formations, penalties, fumbles, interceptions – you name it, we did it tonight. We wanted to play disciplined football, and we did not do that.”
“(Smithfield) is a very good team,” Tuorto continued. “They’re very well coached, and you can see why they’re predicted to be one of the top teams in our division. We started to figure things out against them in the second half, but we can’t put ourselves in a hole like we did tonight.”
The Sentinels were guided by their senior quarterback, Joey Smith, who completed nine of his 15 passes for 134 yards and helped break open a close game by throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to his classmate, Chris Currie, with 5:21 to play in the second quarter and a 24-yard TD strike to junior Jesse Garneau with 6:37 left in the third that made it a 19-2 game.
Smithfield also received a pair of field goals from its first-year kicker, senior Nick Collins, who gave his team a 3-0 lead by booting a 30-yard field goal 5:15 into the game and then extended it to 12-2 at halftime by kicking a 37-yard field goal with no time on the clock that hit the left post, bounced off the crossbar, and snuck over it.
The Cougars’ two points came on a safety with 2:37 to play in the first quarter, as senior Miguel Santana blocked a punt in the back of the end zone that sailed out of bounds, and when they got the ball back, they quickly got a first down at the Sentinels’ 38, but were forced to punt after the next three plays netted negative-three yards.
The backbreaker for North Providence came midway through the third quarter when junior quarterback Ben Borkman was intercepted at the Cougars’ 24-yard line by Currie, who was able to pick off a batted ball by his teammate. Seven seconds later, Garneau was all by himself when he reeled in a short lob from Smith and raced untouched to the end zone.
The Cougars finally scored their touchdown with 1:44 left in the quarter on a 20-yard run by sophomore tailback Mike Allard, who ran for a game-high 64 yards on 13 carries. Fifteen seconds earlier, the Cougars had recovered a fumble by the Sentinels on their 20.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, whose defense limited the Sentinels to just 52 yards on the ground, their final three possessions resulted in turnovers, and twice, they were able to cross the Sentinels’ 45-yard line.
It was a difficult night for the Cougars, who didn’t step foot on their new surface until an hour and a half before the contest, and while Tuorto admitted that jitters played a bit of a role in his Cougars’ performance, “we just weren’t tough tonight,” he admitted. “We had a lot of bumps and bruises and we got hit, but we didn’t respond. Last week, in our Injury Fund (game) against Johnston, we got punched in the mouth, but we came back and punched right back.”
As for playing on their new turf, “the playing surface is great and it’s a beautiful complex,” Torto added. “We love it. The field is gorgeous and we’re going to have a lot of great memories on it, but we can’t make mistakes like we did today. The mistakes killed us.”
The Cougars will be back on their field on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., as they will tackle another squad that’s expected to be among the best in their division, the Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team. The co-op team, which is down from D-III, won its first game since 2019 last Saturday afternoon at Macomber Stadium by blasting Hope, 50-0.
