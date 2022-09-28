JOHNSTON – It has been 13 years since the North Providence High football team kicked off a Division IV season with an 0-3 mark, but on Saturday night, the Cougars came dangerously close to matching that record.
Playing Scituate High at Johnston’s Polisena Stadium, the Cougars endured a dismal quarter-and-a-half that saw two fumbles on punt returns help the Spartans roll out to a 14-0 lead.
And with 4:39 left in the game – and a little more than three minutes after NP took its first lead of the night – Scituate came right back to grab a five-point lead on an 11-yard touchdown run by sophomore tailback Paul Zolkos.
But the Cougars struck last in this entertaining contest. NP put together a 10-play, 58-yard drive that junior quarterback Ben Borkman capped with an 18-yard touchdown pass to senior tailback Miguel Santana with 1:19 to play and sent the Cougars to a wild 21-20 victory.
“We easily could have given up,” added NP head coach Mike Tuorto. “As (assistant) coach (Rob) Bello said, it was like quicksand. Everything that could go wrong was going wrong (in the first half), and it felt like we were sinking in quicksand and fighting against it. But then we took a deep breath, we made some adjustments at halftime, and we came back.”
The Spartans, who fell to 0-2, took their 14-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Anthony Dupuis to senior tailback Anthony Detri with 5:53 left in the first quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Zolkos 1:32 into the second.
Both scoring drives were kept alive by muffed punt returns by the Cougars that the Spartans recovered near midfield. Both drives also took more than five minutes off the clock and saw Dupuis hit eight of his 12 passes for 69 yards.
The Cougars fumbled the ball five times in that first half, and they lost the handle again two plays after Zolkos’ touchdown at the Spartans’ 33. But luckily for them, Scituate went three-and-out.
But with 2:42 to play in the half, the Cougars sliced their deficit in half on a 39-yard interception return by senior defensive back Vince Harris, who stepped in front of a pass from Dupuis near the Spartans’ sideline and dashed into the end zone. Senior Wahabu Kamara kicked the extra point, and the Cougars found themselves with some momentum.
The Spartans, who dressed just 23 players for this game, carried their touchdown lead into the fourth quarter, but the Cougars took the lead with 7:47 to play in the contest on a 26-yard touchdown run by sophomore tailback Mike Allard, who ended the game with 103 yards on 15 carries.
Instead of kicking the extra point to tie the score, NP rolled the dice and went for the two-point conversion, and Borkman was able to run it in by barrelling his way into the end zone.
“We wanted to be aggressive,” Tuorto said about the two-point conversion attempt. “We were either going to win this game or lose it on our aggressiveness.”
But the Spartans came right back to reclaim their lead, as a 63-yard kickoff return by Zolkos gave Scituate the ball at the Cougars’ 23. Five plays later, Zolkos punched in his second TD, as he got tackled at the 2-yard line, but managed to stretch the ball over the goal line.
The Spartans promptly went for the two-point conversion to take a seven-point lead, but they were unable to run it into the end zone.
North Providence then got the ball back at its 42, and eight straight runs – including four that went out of bounds to stop the clock – and a penalty by Scituate gave the Cougars a first-and-10 at the Spartans’ 13 with 1:24 on the clock.
After an illegal procedure penalty sent NP back five yards, Borkman delivered his touchdown pass to Santana, who outraced a defensive back to the middle of the end zone as he reeled in Borkman’s pass. The extra-point attempt then sailed left, leaving the Cougars with their one-point lead.
But the Spartans, which had suffered a 19-14 loss in their season opener to Tiverton that saw the Tigers also score the game-winning touchdown in the final two minutes, did everything they could to pull off a dramatic victory in the remaining time.
A 36-yard kickoff return by Zolkos gave Scituate the ball at the Cougars’ 44, and a 24-yard pass from Dupuis to senior wide receiver Aidan Leach gave the Spartans a fresh set of downs at the 20 with 1:02 on the clock.
Dupuis then threw two incomplete passes, and with 45 seconds to play, he again tried to pass the ball, but got hit by junior linebacker Emmanuel Lijofi as he released it. The pass floated into the hands of junior lineman Henri Masengelo, who rumbled to the Spartans’ 37 before he got tackled, and that sewed up the win.
“This was a seesaw game, and I give credit to the coaches of Scituate because they kept their kids energized,” added Tuorto. “I thought our defense played well and held us in this game, and our offensive line stepped up at the end, which was crucial because we weren’t getting a push all game long. When we finally got that push, that was huge.”
The Cougars are back home at Serio Field on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. for their Homecoming Day game against the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team, which is off to a 1-2 start. The squad suffered a 22-0 loss last weekend to the undefeated Central Falls/Blackstone Valley Prep/Achievement First co-op team.
