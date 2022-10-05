North Providence senior tailback Miguel Santana gets ready to motor down the field after catching a pass near the Cougars' sideline during last Saturday's game against the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout co-op team at Serio Field. The Cougars suffered a 6-0 loss that dropped their Division IV record to 1-3.
North Providence senior defensive back Vince Harris, #4, and junior linebacker Gaoussou Fadiga, #8, get ready to tackle EWG/Prout senior fullback Todd Schofield before he reaches midfield with the ball during the fourth quarter of last Saturday afternoon’s Division IV game at Serio Field. The Cougars held their visitors to 149 yards of offense, but EWG/Prout scored a late touchdown to end up with a 6-0 win.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Forty-seven yards of offense won’t win you any high school football games, but North Providence nearly found a way to claim its Homecoming Day game last Saturday afternoon at Serio Field with under 100 yards of real estate.
Down by a 6-0 score in its Division IV matchup with the Exeter-West Greenwich/Prout School co-op team – but with a first-and-10 on the EWG/Prout’s 49-yard line with 4:04 to play in the game – the Cougars were hoping to delight their large gathering of fans with an exciting late touchdown drive and the ensuing extra point.
Unfortunately for NP, EWG/Prout junior fullback/linebacker Tyler Stanton, who scored his team’s touchdown 7:47 into the final quarter, snuffed out the Cougars’ drive down the field with an interception at the visitors’ 42-yard line with 2:41 on the clock.
Five plays later, EWG/Prout ran out the clock and ran away with its 6-0 victory that not only evened its record at 2-2, but also dropped North Providence to 1-3 and into seventh place in the nine-team standings.
The loss was also the Cougars’ fifth in their last seven Homecoming Day contests – and fourth by six or less points – but none of those defeats saw the Cougars struggle as badly as they did offensively last weekend.
“When you don’t move the football, it’s very difficult to win games,” said NP head coach Mike Tuorto, whose Cougars managed just one first down. “And every time that we had an opportunity to get a big run, there was a penalty on us.”
“This is a tough loss,” continued Tuorto. “It’s going to sting for a long time. When you a game like that against a tough team – they’re very well coached, they executed well, and they have two big runners – you have to be able to make plays, and we didn’t do that.”
EWG/Prout, which lost to undefeated Ponaganset in last year’s Division IV Super Bowl, didn’t light up the stat sheet either. The visitors only produced 149 yards of offense, as 124 came from their fullbacks, Stanton and senior Todd Schofield. But they picked up nine first downs along the way and kept the ball on offense for 30 minutes and 23 seconds of the 48-minute game.
“Our defense played outstanding all game long, especially when we needed a stop,” added Tuorto.
EWG/Prout put together the best drive of the first half – a 15-play, 43-yard march that zapped 7:53 off the clock and gave the visitors a first-and-10 at NP’s 14-yard line. But after junior quarterback Max Lafond threw three incomplete passes, the drive died with 3:06 to play in the half when Stanton got gang-tackled in the backfield for an eight-yard loss.
In the third quarter, the visitors turned the ball over again on downs at the Cougars’ 34, but on their next possession, they delivered another time-consuming drive that began with a 9-yard run by Schofield on the final play of the third quarter and ended with Stanton’s 2-yard touchdown run up the middle with 4:13 left in the game.
The drive, which produced 59 yards on 14 plays, saw Stanton break off a 13-yard run on EWG/Prout’s third play and Schofield reel in a screen pass and fight off a couple of tackles as he barrelled his way from the Cougars’ 18 to the 1-yard line.
The Cougars, who were unable to move the ball past EWG/Prout’s 42-yard line on their first seven possessions, then tried to strike gold on the final time with the ball after EWG/Prout tried to sneak an onside kick past them, only to watch it roll nine yards.
The hosts then went to work and saw a 3-yard run from sophomore tailback Mike Allard and a 4-yard carry from senior tailback Wahabu Kamara give them the ball on the visitors’ 42. But on third-and-3, Stanton came up with his timely interception near NP’s sideline.
The Cougars will now regroup during their bye week, but the schedule doesn’t get any easier for them when they jump back into action. On Saturday, Oct. 15, they will face undefeated Davies at 1:30 p.m. in a “home” game for the Patriots at Serio Field.
