NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High girls’ basketball team is heading back to the Division III playoffs for the first time in five years, thanks to the Cougars’ back-to-back victories on the road last week, along with a big ‘Senior Night’ win over Lincoln in their final home game on Monday, that upped their win streak to five games.
Two nights after rolling to a 57-35 triumph over winless Central at the Providence Career & Technical Academy field house, the Cougars topped fourth-place Exeter/West Greenwich, 43-40, last Thursday at the Scarlet Knights’ gym.
The Cougars then reached the .500 mark and clinched the seventh seed in the playoffs by cruising to a 51-29 victory over Lincoln, which had topped them by a 48-47 score on Jan. 30.
North Providence is expected to visit Narragansett in their quarterfinal-round opener.
In the victory over Lincoln, sophomore point guard Lusine Hagopian scored a game-high 27 points, and defensively, the Cougars held an opponent to under 45 points for the 15th time this season.
The Cougars, who had suffered a 41-29 loss to the Scarlet Knights earlier last month, turned in another superb showing defensively in their rematch, especially in the second quarter, as they limited EWG to just two points and went into halftime with a 28-14 lead.
Offensively, Hagopian led the way by scoring 14 points. Junior forward Andrea Vasquez added 10 points and seven rebounds, freshman forward Makenna Heon collected nine points and as many boards, and senior guard Morgan McGrath had six.
In the win over Central, Hagopian poured in a game-high 19 points, Heon added nine, and Vasquez and McGrath each had six.
