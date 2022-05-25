COVENTRY — After dropping its first 10 games of the season, the North Providence High girls’ lacrosse team was able to pick up its first Division III victory in three years last Thursday night at Coventry High by posting a 7-6 win over the Knotty Oakers in NP’s regular-season finale.
The Cougars also received an outstanding performance from junior goalie Julianna Rodrigues, who made 10 clutch saves in the second half to keep her team on top.
Junior Olivia DePalma scored a career-high six goals to lead the Cougars, and her classmate, Morgan McGrath also netted a goal “and was a huge asset on the defensive end,” reported head coach Sue Rainone.
Sophomore attack Allie Santana added multiple assists, and junior Sam Marciano, sophomores Grace Eskildsen and Ava Barlow, and freshman Sandra Angell “held the defensive line and worked hard to stop Coventry’s offense,” added Rainone.
