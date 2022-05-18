GLOCESTER – Aside from placing seventh in its program’s inaugural season in 2006, the North Providence High girls’ outdoor track and field team had struggled to find success year after year at the Northern Division championship meet.
The Cougars had found themselves mired near or at the bottom of the team standings in that meet, and there were five meets where they failed to score a point.
But the Cougars, who recently wrapped up their best dual-meet season in their program’s short history, also delivered its finest performance at the divisional meet on Sunday afternoon at Ponaganset High by taking fifth place out of 12 teams.
The Cougars scored 43 points, just one less than fourth-place Johnston. The top three teams were Cumberland (212), Smithfield (101), and North Smithfield (66).
NP’s performance at the divisional meet comes on the heels of a remarkable regular season that saw the Cougars produce an 8-4 mark that doubled the program’s old record for victories in a season that was set in 2008.
“I’m surprised we did as well as we did,” head coach Rob Bello said when looking back at the dual-meet campaign. “But this has been a really good season. We have a bunch of soccer players and softball players who joined (the program), and that’s what bringing our girls’ team up.”
The Cougars’ best performances at the divisional meet came in the throwing events, and leading the way was one of those newcomers, junior Elaina Furtado-Rahill, who captured the javelin with a throw of 100 feet, nine inches, which was nearly 18 feet further than the runner-up finisher. She also placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 88-5.
Junior Eva St-Germain also took second place in the discus (96-10) and ninth in the javelin (68-5), and her classmate, Jonelle English placed fourth in the shot put (29-7) and javelin (81 feet). English set a school record in the shot put with her throw, and St-Germain also finished 13th in the hammer, but did so with a school-record throw of 76-4.
St-Germain and Furtado-Rahill, who will be among the NP athletes in action at the state championship meet on Saturday, June 4, at Brown Stadium, were coming off excellent performances at the Mariner Invitational, which was held last Tuesday, May 10, at Narragansett High and welcomed 33 teams from across the state.
They finished fourth in their respective events: St-Germain in the discus (107-8) and Furtado-Rahill in the javelin (109-7), and while St-Germain broke the school record in the discus with her throw, Furtado-Rahill just fell short of the school record in her event, which is 114-3.
“After last year, I knew that Eva was going to be able to come in and do what she did,” said Bello. “But I didn’t know Elaina was going to join us until the beginning of the year, and I didn’t know she was going to be able to do what she did.”
On the track, the Cougars’ 4x400 relay team of junior Emma Borkman, sophomore Sophie Intrieri, and freshmen Rohey Joof and Olivia Grace Gemma placed third in a time of 4:46.37.
The Cougars also received fourth places in the 100-meter dash from Rohey Joof, whose clocking of 13.16 seconds was just .003 of a second behind the third-place finisher, and the 4x100 relay team of junior Yassin Joof, sophomore Khadijah Leigh, Rohey Joof, and Intrieri, which posted a time of 56.03 seconds.
“Rohey Joof came out of nowhere and she’s just killing it,” added Bello, who reported that Joof is only less than 0.1 of a second away from the school record in the 100. “She really ran well on Sunday.”
Gemma also placed sixth in the 300-meter hurdles (59.11 seconds), and taking ninth places were Intrieri (400, 1:11.05) and Yassin Joof (100-meter hurdles, 20.25 seconds).
In the boys’ meet, NP’s 4x400 relay team of senior Joshua Sousa, juniors Jevon Melendez and Mitchell Duhamel, and sophomore Colin Roderick seized fifth place in 3:59.30, and the 4x100 relay team of juniors Vince Harris and Wahabu Kamara, sophomore Amarion Taylor, and Melendez placed sixth in 47.7 seconds.
Also finishing in the top 10 of their individual events were junior Conner Malone (8th place, 110-meter hurdles, 18.49 seconds), Melendez (8th, 100-meter dash, 11.82 seconds), Roderick (8th, 300-meter hurdles, 47.66 seconds), and Harris (9th, 200, 24.93 seconds).
The boys’ and girls’ teams will return to action at the Class B championship meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. at West Warwick High.
