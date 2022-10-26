North Providence sophomore outside back Olivia Grace Gemma, #25, and senior striker Olivia DePalma, #16, shown in action during a Division II game two weeks ago against Mount Saint Charles and freshman midfielder Camille Jarret, #12, are enjoying excellent seasons for the Cougars. Gemma has been a standout defensively, and DePalma, who leads the team in goals, has scored five in NP’s last three victories.
North Providence High senior midfielder Meghan Witt scored the game-winning goal in last Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over North Smithfield by making good on a penalty kick on the final play of the first half. The Cougars entered this week with a 4-4-3 record in Division II play and a five-game unbeaten streak.
North Providence junior goalkeeper Molly Witt, who has allowed just four goals during the Cougars' five-game unbeaten streak, racked up 37 saves in NP's last three victories, including 10 in last Wednesday night's 4-1 victory over North Smithfield.
North Providence sophomore outside back Olivia Grace Gemma, #25, and senior striker Olivia DePalma, #16, shown in action during a Division II game two weeks ago against Mount Saint Charles and freshman midfielder Camille Jarret, #12, are enjoying excellent seasons for the Cougars. Gemma has been a standout defensively, and DePalma, who leads the team in goals, has scored five in NP’s last three victories.
North Providence High senior midfielder Meghan Witt scored the game-winning goal in last Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over North Smithfield by making good on a penalty kick on the final play of the first half. The Cougars entered this week with a 4-4-3 record in Division II play and a five-game unbeaten streak.
North Providence junior goalkeeper Molly Witt, who has allowed just four goals during the Cougars' five-game unbeaten streak, racked up 37 saves in NP's last three victories, including 10 in last Wednesday night's 4-1 victory over North Smithfield.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – It could have been very easy for the North Providence High girls’ soccer team to wave the white flag on its season after closing in on the midway point of its Division II schedule with a 1-4-1 record.
But the Cougars have dramatically reversed their fortunes over the past three weeks, and thanks to their sudden turnaround, they will be heading to the D-II playoffs for the third straight year.
After battling two teams above them in the standings, Burrillville and Mount Saint Charles, to hard-fought ties, the Cougars extended their unbeaten streak to five games last Wednesday night by rolling to their third straight victory, a 4-1 win over North Smithfield on the Northmen’s campus that sewed up their postseason berth.
The surging Cougars, who are 6-5-3 overall and 4-4-3 in the division, were coming off two impressive ‘W’s on their home turf, a 5-1 victory two nights earlier over Bay View Academy and 4-1 win on Friday, Oct. 11, over Middletown. And after scoring just seven times in their first eight D-II games, it certainly appears that the Cougars have found their scoring touch.
“We scored more goals these past three games than we probably scored last year,” NP head coach Kabba Joof joked after last Wednesday’s victory. “Defensively, we’ve been very solid, but we just couldn’t score. But now we’re scoring goals, and we have a freshman forward this year, Ella (Intrieri), who has been fantastic and really helping us. I think she has the most assists on our team.”
The season got off to a rough start for the Cougars, who had defeated East Providence and Toll Gate in non-league games during the first few weeks of the season, but saw senior standout Michaela Rizzo suffer a season-ending knee injury for the second straight year, doing so eight minutes into NP’s season-opening loss to Scituate.
Only playing one preseason game, while the new turf on the Cougars’ Serio Field was settling in for the start of the fall season, “also affected us a little bit, but now the girls are playing well,” added Joof. “The past three or four games, they have really showed up, and that’s what I expect from them this year — to show up and perform.”
In their victory over the one-win Northmen, the Cougars dominated play for most of the night and outshot their host by a 24-11 margin, but North Smithfield jumped on the scoreboard first midway through the first half on a goal from sophomore Alyson Smith.
But two minutes later, sophomore Catherine Nicolo tied the contest for the Cougars, and senior Meghan Witt delivered the game-winning goal on the final play of the half by lining a low penalty kick to the left of junior goalkeeper Samantha Austin and into the back of the net.
Austin turned in a commendable effort for the Northmen and ended the night with 20 saves, but seniors Olivia DePalma and Yassin Joof added to NP’s lead with 22 minutes to play in the game and junior netminder Molly Witt blanked N.S. the rest of the way and recorded five saves in each half.
Also playing very well defensively was the Cougars’ back line of senior Chloe Bryant, sophomore Olivia Grace Gemma, freshman Makenna Heon, and Joof, and adding assists on NP’s goals were senior Morgan McGrath and Intrieri.
“Molly is up there with the saves,” said the NP head coach. “She’s probably going to get 100 or close to 100 this year. We don’t really let in a lot of goals, which is great, and I think that’s a testament to our defense and our goalkeeper.”
In the victory over Bay View, the Cougars broke a 1-1 tie by notching four second-half goals and received an outstanding game from their leading goal scorer, DePalma, who delivered a hat trick. Meghan Witt and Intrieri added the other goals, and Molly Witt stopped 13 shots.
Intrieri added two more goals in the Cougars’ victory over Middletown. Sophomore Rohey Joof and DePalma netted the other goals, and Molly Witt had another busy night in net with 14 saves.
The Cougars, who were scheduled to host Lincoln on Tuesday night, will visit Ponaganset in their regular-season finale tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. Both the Lions and Chieftains entered this week on the playoff bubble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.