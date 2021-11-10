NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High girls’ soccer team ended its season last week with back-to-back 1-0 defeats, including last Wednesday night’s defeat to Middletown High in their Division II preliminary-round playoff game at the Gaudet Middle School’s turf complex.
Sophomore goalkeeper Molly Witt stopped five shots for the 10th-seeded Cougars, who outshot the 7th-seeded Islanders by a 9-6 margin, but saw the hosts score their goal in the opening half.
The Cougars, who scored just one goal in their final seven games, had kicked off last week by dropping their regular-season finale to Moses Brown. They end their season with an unusual-looking 5-6-7 record, and the last RIIL team to compile seven ties in a season was Tiverton High in 2013.
