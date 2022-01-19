WESTERLY – The defending Division II champion North Providence High boys’ swim team saw its marvelous 23-meet win streak come to an end last Wednesday night in its Stoyko Division opener against Westerly High at the Ocean Community YMCA.
Facing the Cougars for the first time since last year’s D-II championship meet at the Pods Aquatic Center in East Providence, the Bulldogs won five of the first eight events before holding on for a 53-40 victory.
The North Providence girls’ team, meanwhile, was able to come back from a four-week layoff from action and claim its first victory of the young season by topping the Bulldogs, 50-40, and evening its dual-meet record at 1-1.
The girls captured nine of the meet’s 11 events and saw seniors Cassie Russo and Andrea Cortes and juniors Autumn Card and Christine Pietkiewicz provide the heroics.
Taking multiple events were Russo in the 100-yard butterfly (1:06.25) and backstroke (1:08.63), Cortes in the 50-yard (27.39 seconds) and 500-yard (6:10.17) freestyles, and Card in the 200-meter individual medley (2:28.59) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.24).
Pietkiewicz also placed first in the 200-yard freestyle (2:21.31) and second in the 100-yard freestyle, and the four swimmers teamed up to also win the 200-yard medley (2:02.50) and 400-yard freestyle (4:10.59) relay events.
The Cougars’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Marina DeBorba, sophomore Leila Thibodeau, and freshmen Sienna McDonald and Sasha Perreault also finished second in a time of 2:31.48.
In the boys’ meet, the Cougars received multiple first places from senior Oscar Camacho in the 100-yard freestyle (56.06 seconds) and backstroke (1:05.16).
Junior Nicolas Camacho (50-yard freestyle, 24.1 seconds) and sophomore Jayden Ortiz (100-yard breaststroke, 1:15.52) also won their events, as did the Cougars’ 200-yard medley relay team of junior Taj Wehbe, Ortiz, and the Camacho brothers in a 1:54.20 time.
Adding runner-up finishes were junior Nicandro Pistacchio in the 200-yard individual medley (2:29.56), Nicolas Camacho in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.31), Ortiz in the 500-yard freestyle (6:00.56), and the 400-yard freestyle relay team of the Camacho brothers, Ortiz, and Wehbe (3:46.69).
Both the boys’ and girls’ teams return to action today at 3:30 at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center, as they will host Portsmouth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.