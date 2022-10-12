LINCOLN – The North Providence High girls’ tennis team hadn’t experienced a four-match losing streak since 2015, but the Cougars were determined to stop their recent week-and-a-half slide during this past holiday weekend.

Three days after climbing back over the .500 mark with a 6-1 victory in the state’s capitol over Classical, the Cougars raised their Division II record to 6-4 and booked a return trip to the D-II playoffs on Monday afternoon by netting a tougher-than-it-looks 5-2 win over Lincoln on the Lions’ courts.

