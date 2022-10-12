North Providence senior Graycen Pappas gets ready to return a serve during the second set of her third singles match against Lincoln on Monday afternoon at the Lions’ courts. Pappas netted the final point of the Cougars’ 5-2 victory by coming back from a 6-0 loss in the first set to win the next two by scores of 6-2 and 6-3. The win raised the Cougars’ Division II record to 6-4.
North Providence junior Maria Fontaine gets ready to dig out a low volley during the first set of her fourth singles match against Lincoln on Monday afternoon. Fontaine improved her team-best record to 8-2 in fourth singles by cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 win and helping the Cougars defeat the Lions, 5-2.
North Providence senior Graycen Pappas gets ready to return a serve during the second set of her third singles match against Lincoln on Monday afternoon at the Lions’ courts. Pappas netted the final point of the Cougars’ 5-2 victory by coming back from a 6-0 loss in the first set to win the next two by scores of 6-2 and 6-3. The win raised the Cougars’ Division II record to 6-4.
North Providence junior Maria Fontaine gets ready to dig out a low volley during the first set of her fourth singles match against Lincoln on Monday afternoon. Fontaine improved her team-best record to 8-2 in fourth singles by cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 win and helping the Cougars defeat the Lions, 5-2.
LINCOLN – The North Providence High girls’ tennis team hadn’t experienced a four-match losing streak since 2015, but the Cougars were determined to stop their recent week-and-a-half slide during this past holiday weekend.
Three days after climbing back over the .500 mark with a 6-1 victory in the state’s capitol over Classical, the Cougars raised their Division II record to 6-4 and booked a return trip to the D-II playoffs on Monday afternoon by netting a tougher-than-it-looks 5-2 win over Lincoln on the Lions’ courts.
The Cougars became the seventh D-II squad to make the grade for the postseason, joining the Lincoln School (9-0), Ponaganset (8-1), Chariho (8-2), Westerly (6-1), Narragansett (6-3), and Rogers (6-4), and speaking of Chariho and Westerly, that’s who snapped NP’s four-match win streak last week.
“Westerly was a strong team, and so were Chariho and South Kingstown, who beat us last Thursday,” added NP head coach Jerry Rubino. “But as I told the kids at the beginning of the season, ‘We’re going to have a lot of growing pains.’ There were a lot of people in new spots in the lineup, and there were going to be ups and downs.”
“They had to roll with the punches, but they bounced back,” he said. “Our win over Classical was a big one, and so was (Monday’s win) over a tough team. This was evenly matched and could have went either way.”
The Lions won the second singles match behind junior Isabella Ackerman’s 6-1, 6-3 victory, and their second doubles team of senior Malyneat Mon and freshman Holly Pickering took a 6-4, 7-6 (3) thriller, but the Cougars took care of business in the other matches.
Junior Maria Fontaine raised her team-best record to 8-2 in fourth singles by cruising to a 6-3, 6-0 win, and her classmate, Stephanie Jordan, hiked her record in first singles to 6-4 by netting a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Also winning by 6-1, 6-2 scores was NP’s first doubles team of seniors Eva St-Germain and Jillian Dufault.
The Cougars eventually clinched the victory in third doubles, as the team of senior Jonelle English and junior Caroline Ricci battled back from a 6-3 defeat in the opening set to claim the next two sets, 6-2 and 6-1. English and Ricci, who joined forces last week, raised their record to 3-0.
Also posting a come-from-behind victory was senior Graycen Pappas in third singles, which was the last match to wrap up. Pappas came back from a 6-0 shutout in the first set to capture the next two, 6-2, 6-3, and like Jordan, improve her singles record to 6-4.
In the win over Classical, Fontaine shut out her opponent, 6-0, 6-0, Ricci and English teamed up to grab a 6-1, 6-1 victory, and Pappas rolled to a 6-2, 6-0 win. Sophomore Isabella Cardarelli also seized her second singles match, 6-0, 7-6 (5), and taking their doubles matches were the Cougars’ teams of St-Germain and Dufault (6-1, 6-4) and seniors Noelle Poirier and Sadie Evans in second doubles (6-2, 6-1).
The Cougars have three matches left on their regular-season schedule, including today’s 4:15 p.m. match at Olney Park against Pilgrim. Tomorrow at 4 p.m., they will venture to Ponaganset to face the second-place Chieftains, and next Tuesday, they will pay a visit to Tiverton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.