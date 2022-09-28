NORTH PROVIDENCE – After suffering a 6-1 loss in its season opener to the Lincoln School, the North Providence High girls’ tennis team has caught fire these past couple of weeks.

Playing neighboring St. Raphael Academy on Monday afternoon at Olney Park, the Cougars were able to net their fourth straight victory by pitching a 7-0 shutout. That win kept NP a half-game back in the Division II standings behind undefeated Chariho and the Lincoln School, which were scheduled to face each other on Tuesday afternoon.

