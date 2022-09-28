North Providence sophomore Isabella Cardarelli returns a deep serve during the first set of her second singles match on Monday afternoon at Olney Park. Cardarelli rolled to a 6-4, 6-2 victory to help the Cougars defeat St. Raphael Academy, 7-0, and raise their Division II record to 4-1.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – After suffering a 6-1 loss in its season opener to the Lincoln School, the North Providence High girls’ tennis team has caught fire these past couple of weeks.
Playing neighboring St. Raphael Academy on Monday afternoon at Olney Park, the Cougars were able to net their fourth straight victory by pitching a 7-0 shutout. That win kept NP a half-game back in the Division II standings behind undefeated Chariho and the Lincoln School, which were scheduled to face each other on Tuesday afternoon.
That’s not bad at all for a squad that graduated four starters who helped guide the Cougars to the best D-II season in the program’s history. Not only did NP post a 13-5 record that put the Cougars in a three-way tie for third place (and included a season-ending six-game win streak), but they also reached the D-II playoffs for the first time.
But while last year’s team was a very experienced one that returned all four of its singles players and three doubles players, this season’s lineup clearly has a new look to it.
“It’s the polar opposite of last year,” said NP head coach Jerry Rubino, who is in his 34th season as a head tennis coach and his 32nd with the Cougars. “We had seven starters back in their exact same spots in the lineup, which is extremely rare. But this year is the opposite – we have six starters back, but in different positions.”
Only one singles player is back, junior Stephanie Jordan, who posted an 11-5 mark in second singles and now owns the top spot in the lineup, and sophomore Isabella Cardarelli and senior Graycen Pappas, who made up last year’s first doubles team, are now playing second and third singles.
Last season’s second doubles squad of senior Eva St-Germain and junior Maria Fontaine have also split up, with Fontaine now patrolling fourth singles and St-Germain joining senior Jillian Dufault, who played third doubles last year, on the first doubles team.
The Cougars’ second doubles squad contains seniors Noelle Poirier and Sadie Evans, who Rubino reported were the junior varsity’s top team last season, and the third doubles team features senior Bella Salvador and junior Caroline Ricci, who are also up from the JV and have been “the biggest surprise so far” in the lineup, the head coach added.
Another surprise for the Cougars has been senior newcomer Jonelle English, “who stepped in twice due to a doubles player being out and has done really well,” said Rubino.
The Cougars climbed over the .500 mark last Wednesday afternoon by posting a 5-2 win on their home courts over North Smithfield, and 24 hours later down Route 4, they picked up a thrilling 4-3 victory over Narragansett at Sprague Park.
In the win over N.S., Jordan’s easy 6-1, 6-1 triumph led the way for the Cougars, who also received straight-set victories from Cardarelli (6-4, 6-2) and Fontaine (6-4, 7-5). The doubles team of St-Germain and Dufault also notched a close 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory, as did the tandem of Poirier and Evans, which went the distance to win by scores of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8).
The star of the Cougars’ win over Narragansett was Fontaine, who with the score tied at 3-3, battled back to defeat her opponent, 6-4, 7-6 (5). Fontaine had trailed by a 4-1 score in the opening set and 5-3 in the second, but came back to win both games.
Jordan also took her match in three sets, and winning in straight sets were Cardarelli and the doubles team of Salvador and Ricci.
Monday’s match against the Saints didn’t offer the same drama as the victory over Narragansett, especially in singles, where Jordan (6-1, 6-2), Cardarelli (6-4, 6-2), Pappas (6-0, 6-2), and Fontaine (6-0, 6-0) needed less than an hour to secure their victories.
Ricci and Salvador also cruised to a 6-2, 6-1 triumph, but the other two doubles victories were three-setters. Poirier and English teamed up to take their second doubles match, 1-6, 6-2, 10-3; and St-Germain and Evans were 6-7 (5), 10-4, 10-4 winners.
“I’m 100 percent happy with the way everyone is playing,” added Rubino, who is assisted by second-year tennis coach Dean Garganese. “They’re working hard and they’re getting better, and that’s all I can ask.”
The Cougars, who were scheduled to be back on the road on Tuesday afternoon with a match against Westerly, will host Chariho on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
