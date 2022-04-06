NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the second straight spring, the North Providence High golf team will have 11 players on its roster, and for a squad that couldn’t field double digits in players throughout the 2010s, that’s outstanding news.
“I had four kids one year and no one could miss anything,” recalled NP head coach James Isabella, referring to his 2015 team that won 12 matches and placed 13th at the RIIL Championships. “But now I have kids that I can plug in and get them some experience, even if they’re not in the top six, so that’s a really good thing.”
And while last year’s team only had four returning players, this season’s squad boasts eight who have a full varsity season under their belts.
Does that mean that the Cougars, who have won four West Division matches in each of their last four seasons, have what it takes to produce their first winning season since 2016, as well as return to the playoffs?
Only a handful of returnees saw significant varsity action last year, so Isabella knows that a lot of work needs to be done between now and the season opener, which takes place on Tuesday, April 26, on their home course, Triggs Memorial Golf Course, against the Wheeler School and Johnston.
Time will tell how NP will fare, but after two weeks of preseason workouts, including a few that took place in unusually splendid weather, Isabella likes working with the players on his squad and can’t wait to kick off the schedule.
“They’ve been great,” he said last Friday morning. “I’m going down the range and the kids can all hit the ball. It’s just about playing the game, and if they can learn how to play, we should do well.”
The Cougars, who graduated just two seniors, have their top two players back in junior Matt Previte and senior Michael Houle, who is a student at the Met School in Providence, but is a resident of the town.
“They’re working at golf courses right now, which is huge,” noted Isabella. “Matt started a job at Louisquisset (Golf Club), and Mike’s down in Florida doing an internship at a golf course. He’s coming back on Good Friday, and he’s been playing a ton of golf down there.”
Seniors Ryan Vukas, who also started in every match for the Cougars, and Stephen Sequira, return for their third seasons, and big things are expected from sophomores Thomas Niosi and David Evans, who are coming off strong rookie seasons. Also back is senior Julian Abed, as is senior Alexander Nicolo, who had played for the Cougars as a freshman.
As for the newcomers, two freshmen, Ryan Gervais and Luca Scatto “are big-time into it,” added Isabella. “Luca could be the best ball-striker on the team, but he has to learn the other fine points of the game. And we have a sophomore, John Wayland, who is new to golf, but a Button Hole kid. I’m happy they’re on our team.”
After opening their season with their matchup against Wheeler and Johnston, the Cougars will turn their attention to their matches against two of the state’s top squads, La Salle Academy and Moses Brown, longtime rival Scituate, and an RIIL newcomer, Achievement First Mayoral Academy of Providence.
“La Salle has a really strong team and are probably the favorites going in,” noted Isabella. “Moses Brown is always tough, and Scituate has 17 kids on its team this year. The goal is still to finish in third place again and qualify for the playoffs, so we’ll see what happens.”
