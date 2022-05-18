PROVIDENCE – Less than three weeks after suffering a 13-shot loss to West Division rival Scituate, the North Providence High golf team turned the tables on the Spartans in a tri-match on Monday afternoon at Triggs Memorial Golf Course and posted a 196-212 victory.
The Cougars also defeated the other squad in action, RIIL newcomer Achievement First Providence, 196-248, to raise their record to 5-6. This marks the first time since 2016 that they have won more than four matches in a season: NP had produced four victories in each of the last four seasons.
The Cougars were led by seniors Ryan Vukas and Michael Houle, who shot 47s; freshman Ryan Gervais, who fired a 48, and his classmate, Luca Scatto, who added a 54.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Cougars took on three teams, La Salle, Wheeler, and Achievement First Providence, at Rumford’s Agawam Hunt Club, and while the Cougars shot a season-low 191, La Salle shot one of the best scores in the state, 141.
As a results, the Cougars slipped to 3-6 by falling to the Rams and Wheeler, 178-191, but defeating Achievement First Providence, 191-251. Vukas led the Cougars with his round of 45, Houle shot a 47, and Scatto and Gervais added 49s.
La Salle was led by the defending state individual champion, Cumberland sophomore Max Jackson, and one of the favorites to win the girls’ state title next Tuesday in Warwick, freshman Olivia Williams. They shared the medalist honors by shooting three-under 34s.
The playoff-bound Cougars will wrap up their regular-season schedule today at 3:30 p.m., as they will face Moses Brown at Ledgemont Country Club in Seekonk, Mass.
