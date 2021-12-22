NORTH PROVIDENCE – The new-look North Providence/Johnston co-op girls’ basketball team turned in an outstanding job defensively in its Division II opener against the Prout School last Wednesday night at the Cougars’ gym and picked up a 32-19 victory.
The senior co-captains, North Providence’s Alena Rizzo and Johnston’s Emily Iannuccilli, led the winners with eight points each, and Iannuccilli also delivered four steals.
The co-op team held a 12-6 lead at the half, but took its first double-digit lead in the third quarter and ended it on top by a 22-12 score.
North Providence junior Graycen Pappas and Johnston sophomore Ava Waterman each added six points, and Waterman also collected five rebounds and three steals. Also playing well for the winners were NP sophomore Andrea Vasquez and Johnston junior Stephanie Bruno.
The co-op squad, which was back in action on Monday night, facing Rogers in Newport, will host Lincoln today at 4:45 p.m. in a non-league contest at Johnston High’s gym. The team won’t return to its D-II schedule until Monday, Jan. 3, when they visit Smithfield.
