NORTH PROVIDENCE – A strange thing happened to the North Providence High and Johnston High girls’ basketball programs after they agreed in the offseason to form a co-op squad.
The Cougars, who carried only eight players last season and had four coming back this winter, saw 29 girls sign up last month to join the program. That number has since slightly dropped to 25, but 14 of those players are freshmen, which bodes very well for the future.
And the Panthers, who had just seven of their 10 players returning to their program, also experienced a dramatic spike in their numbers, and like the Cougars, they saw a bulk of underclassmen decide to come out for the sport.
“We had good turnouts, which was surprising to both of us,” said head coach Meghan Reall. “We obviously didn’t expect to see that or else we wouldn’t have co-oped.”
So does this mean the end of the North Providence/Johnston co-op team? Not quite.
Yes, the two schools will join forces in the RIIL’s Division II circuit, but only for a season. And no, they will not team up to form a junior varsity squad – both schools will field their own teams, with each playing either eight or nine games. Only one of the two will suit up for the JV game that usually takes place 90 minutes before the varsity team steps onto the court for their game.
“This is just going to be for one year,” Reall said before her varsity team’s first practice together last Thursday at the Cougars’ gym. “We’re hoping that doing this will help boost both programs. We want the programs to grow, so we’re hoping that this will be maybe a little kick-start for us.”
Reall, who graduated from Smithfield High in 2013 and enjoyed standout basketball and softball careers with the Sentinels and at Rhode Island College, is beginning her fourth season as the Panthers’ head coach. She will be joined on the sidelines by first-year North Providence head coach Stacy Pokora, and also returning to the coaching staff is longtime NP assistant Sue Rainone.
“We’re excited,” Reall said. “We have a good group, and they have been very receptive (to the co-op situation). It’s always uncomfortable at first, so we’re pushing them out of their comfort zone a little bit. But they have really seem to come together and it seems like they’re getting along, so things can only go up from here.”
The co-op squad will begin its season next Wednesday at 7 p.m. when they host the Prout School, and at 5:15 p.m., the Cougars’ junior varsity team will also kick off its schedule.
The game plan is to have the North Providence jayvees play during the co-op team’s home games at NP and the Johnston jayvees take the court for the home games at JHS, “and we’ll split the road games between them,” offered Reall. “We’re also open to add some scrimmages and some extra games for them, because the JV programs are important in growing both programs, so we want the girls to play as much as they can.”
NP’s returnees from last winter’s COVID-shortened season, which saw the team win just once in eight Division III games, are senior forward Alena Rizzo, junior guard Graycen Pappas, and sophomore forwards Grace Eskildsen and Andrea Vasquez. A co-captain last year, Rizzo scored a career-high 17 points in NP’s 60-31 victory over Hope on Feb. 10.
The Panthers, who went 2-7 in D-I action last season, bring back senior guard Emily Iannuccilli, juniors Stephanie Bruno and Hannah Calabro, and sophomores Aubree Allen, Riley Guenette, Jayla Mainey, and Ava Waterman. Senior Ariel Shelly is the only other 12th-grader in the program.
“I think the more that they start to play together, and the more team-building and off-the-court stuff that we can do, the better it will be,” said Reall. “That’s what we’re really looking to do. We’re trying to bring them together as much as we can on the court and off the court.”
Eighteen teams are scheduled to play each other once in the RIIL’s new-look D-II, which saw last year’s champion, Ponaganset, and three-time finalist Classical jump to D-I; Coventry, Juanita Sanchez, and Moses Brown drop from the state’s top division, and two-time D-III champ Mount Pleasant, D-III finalist Mount Hope, and another strong D-III team, Woonsocket, also join the division.
The co-op team will also visit Rogers on Monday, Dec. 20, and also on the schedule when the calendar shifts to 2022 is neighboring Smithfield and Cumberland, as well as Division II-South regular-season champion Westerly, Central, Chariho, Cranston East, East Providence, Tiverton, and West Warwick.
