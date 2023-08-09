NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the first time in the history of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League, an all-star baseball team is heading to the Babe Ruth World Series.

The league’s 13-year-old all-stars became the first team to capture a regional championship since 1977 when they topped a talented eight-team field in the New England tourney late last month in Rochester, N.H., and on Thursday, they will fly to Richmond and take a short 20-minute drive up Route 95 in Virginia to Glen Allen to contest nine of the country’s top ballclubs for the grand prize.

