NORTH PROVIDENCE – For the first time in the history of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League, an all-star baseball team is heading to the Babe Ruth World Series.
The league’s 13-year-old all-stars became the first team to capture a regional championship since 1977 when they topped a talented eight-team field in the New England tourney late last month in Rochester, N.H., and on Thursday, they will fly to Richmond and take a short 20-minute drive up Route 95 in Virginia to Glen Allen to contest nine of the country’s top ballclubs for the grand prize.
Yes, it’s an exciting time for the 15 players, manager John Raftery, and coaches Lou Fortes and Andrew DeCesare, and while it’s NP-Smithfield’s first time playing on a national stage, it actually feels like nothing new for a handful of the players and Raftery.
Two years ago, Raftery was an assistant coach on the North Providence Little League’s Major Division ages 11-12 all-star team that also contained his son, J.T. Raftery, and Gavin Fortes, and not only did the ballclub take home the state championship, but it also played in the Eastern Regional’s New England tournament – and in front of a nationally-televised audience on ESPN+ – at the A. Bartlett Giamatti Complex’s Breen Field in Bristol, Conn.
Last season, the Slack brothers, Cameron and Dylan, helped Cumberland claim the Little League state crown and also take the field in the ESPN+ spotlight in Bristol. And in 2014, the twins actually got to experience the Little League World Series when their family headed to Williamsport, Penn. to watch their brother, Jayden Struble, patrol first base for Cumberland American.
Since posting a 20-7 victory over three-time Massachusetts state champion Fairhaven-Acushnet in the regional finals on Tuesday, July 25, the all-stars have been hard at work getting ready for the national tourney, as well as playing a game or two for their respective teams in their league’s playoffs that began last Monday, July 31, at North Providence High.
“They have been pretty loose,” the NP-Smithfield manager said of his players. “You wouldn’t know that they’re going to the World Series.”
NP-Smithfield will play in the tournament’s opening game on Saturday at 10 a.m. against Altoona, Penn. Those two teams will be in the same pool as Co-County, Idaho; Arlington, Va., and Tallahassee, Fla., and the other pool will contain Oahu, Hawaii; Eagle Pass, Texas; Janesville, Wisc.; Greeley, Colo., and the host team, Glen Allen.
Every team will take the field for four pool play games, with the top three teams in each pool advancing to the six-team World Series bracket. The top teams in each pool will earn a bye into next Friday’s semifinals, while the second and third-best teams will battle each other in next Thursday’s quarterfinals. The championship game is Saturday, Aug. 19.
The other four teams will play in a special “Diamond” bracket, and any team that loses a game in the World Series bracket will drop into the “Diamond” division and compete for that prize.
Pool play will conclude next Wednesday, “and everyone gets one day off in pool play,” added the NP-Smithfield manager. “We’re guaranteed to have at least five games in six days, and we’re not going to play on Sunday.”
The day before their tournament opener, the all-stars will take part in the World Series’ opening ceremonies and skills competition, ranging from a home run derby to a baserunning competition, “and every kid on the team had to sign up for an event,” added the NP-Smithfield manager.
When the all-stars, which last month, repeated as state champions and won the R.I. crown for the fifth time in the last six years, step into the batter’s box on Saturday morning, they will do so with a 7-1 record that includes their big victory over Fairhaven-Acushnet.
The Massachusetts champion had defeated NP-Smithfield by a 7-1 score in pool play and rolled into the finals with an undefeated record. But after totaling 20 runs in its first five games of the tournament, NP-Smithfield broke out the bats and matched that total in its stunningly-lopsided win, which was halted after six innings by the mercy rule.
“(Fairhaven-Acushnet) ran out of pitching and we had plenty of it,” explained the NP-Smithfield manager. “That’s a big thing for us; we have a lot of arms and I had all my pitchers available except for (Anthony) Nolette. To get to the championship, they had burned up two of their main guys and they just ran of arms.”
Collecting 12 hits and 10 walks, NP-Smithfield rallied for six runs in the top of the second inning and seven in the third and never looked back, and another seven-run uprising in the sixth set the stage for the mercy rule. Gavin Fortes led the way at the plate with two doubles and four runs batted in; J.T. Raftery drove in three more runs, and Nolette added two hits, two RBIs, and three runs scored.
“They went ahead 2-0 in the first inning, but then we came back with those two big innings,” added the NP-Smithfield manager. “They had nobody to pitch, and everyone on our team was hitting. They walked some guys and we had a good amount of timely hits, and we just kept plugging along.”
As for the fundraising efforts by the players, coaches, and families to help defray to expenses of flying to and staying in Virginia for the World Series, “it’s been going very good – better than what we could have expected,” added the NP-Smithfield manager, who started a GoFundMe page – https://gofund.me/3f8c1532 – two weeks ago, and as on Monday morning, had received 159 donations adding up to $9,910 of the team’s target goal of $15,000.
“Between the GoFundMe page and the members of the community, everyone has been very generous,” remarked Raftery, whose roster also contains Adam DeCesare, Cesar Vazquez, Jamison Mrozewicz, Ashton Robert, Tyler Linehan, Alex Dieffenbach, Logan Xiarhos, Noah Champagne, Jacob Sousa, and Jacob Barry. “We should be right around our goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.