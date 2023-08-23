Among the players on the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s13-year-old all-star baseball team, which captured the state and New England championships and became the first team in the league’s history to play in the Babe Ruth World Series, are, in front from left, Jamison Mrozewicz, Jacob Barry, J.T. Raftery, and Adam DeCesare; in back, Tyler Linehan, Alex Dieffenbach, Cesar Vazquez, Logan Xiarhos, Dylan Slack, Gavin Fortes, and Cameron Slack. Anthony Nolette, Ashton Robert, Noah Champagne, and Jacob Sousa also play for the all-stars; the manager is John Raftery, and the coaches are Andrew DeCesare and Lou Fortes.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – While the Smithfield Little League all-star baseball team grabbed the state’s attention in its run to the Little League World Series, another nearby all-star club was quietly trying to claim a championship of its own at the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Va.
Unfortunately for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-stars, they were unable to secure a berth in the tournament’s quarterfinals. After posting a 1-3 record in pool play, the team packed its bags and headed home last Thursday after suffering a 9-1 loss in the opening game of the consolation bracket to Janesville, Wisc.
Nevertheless, the week-long trip to Virginia and the experience of playing some of the nation’s top teams in a pristine ballpark like Glen Allen Stadium was a memorable one for the players and the coaches.
“You could tell it was the big time there,” NP-Smithfield manager John Raftery said on Monday morning. “The posters of the kids were everywhere, there were announcers, and there was a big scoreboard and they put their names up on it. You could see there was a little bit of nerves in the first inning or two in our very first game.”
As for the ballpark, “the field was beautiful,” Raftery said. “Full-time grounds crew. The dugouts were like college and minor league dugouts. They had bathrooms in the dugouts and the kids thought that was great. They got the full treatment.”
The first ballclub in the league’s history to play in the World Series, the all-stars had dropped their first three pool play games before capturing their finale last Wednesday over Co-County, Idaho, 7-3.
The Idaho champions broke out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of play, but after the all-stars came back to score runs in the third and fourth innings, they took the lead with a four-run rally in the top of the sixth.
“If we played our game, I think we could have competed with anyone out there,” said Raferty. “The pitching was off, we made some mistakes in the field, and the hitting wasn’t too timely. In one game, we played like the team we are, and that was the game we won.”
Cesar Vazquez led off the sixth with a walk and Adam DeCesare got plunked by a pitch, and after the next batter flew out, Vazquez stole third and ended up scoring when the catcher’s throw to the base sailed wide of it.
Cameron Slack then walked, and after the next batter flew out, DeCesare scored on an error and Logan Xiarhos also reached on another miscue to put runners on the corners.
After a walk to Tyler Linehan loaded the base, J.T. Raftery lined a sharp single to left to drive in two runs.
NP-Smithfield, which collected seven hits, received two from Raftery, a run-scoring double to left in the fourth from Slack, and an RBI single to right from Gavin Fortes in the seventh. The all-stars also stole seven bases, with two each coming from Vazquez and Raftery.
The winning pitcher was Xiarhos, who teamed up with Fortes to pitch a four-hitter. Xiarhos worked the final 4 2/3 innings and blanked Co-County on just two hits while striking out three batters.
NP-Smithfield’s victory over Co-County created a three-way tie with Arlington, Va. for one of the final spots in the tourney’s quarterfinals. Each ballclub went 1-3, but Co-County was awarded the last spot because it had a better run differential than the other two teams.
That meant NP-Smithfield had to play Janesville the following day in the “Diamond” consolation bracket, and after a half inning of play, the all-stars jumped out to a 1-0 lead, thanks to a two-run single to Xiarhos that scored DeCesare.
But Janesville answered back with two runs in its half of the frame, and after the Wisconsin champs produced runs in the fourth and fifth innings, they broke the game open with five runs in the sixth.
Slack ended the game with two of NP-Smithfield’s six hits.
Prior to NP-Smithfield’s win over Co-County, the all-stars were dealt a 9-2 loss to Tallahassee, Fla., which scored four times in the top of the third and never trailed.
NP-Smithfield’s runs came in the fourth. Walks to DeCesare and Fortes and a base hit to center by Slack loaded the bases for Xiarhos, who drove in DeCesare with a fielder’s choice grounder. Fortes then sped home on an error on the play.
Unfortunately for the all-stars, they managed only one more hit in the game – a line single to right by Xiarhos in the sixth – but they took advantage of eight walks off three pitchers.
