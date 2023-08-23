NP-Smithfield all-stars

Among the players on the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star baseball team, which captured the state and New England championships and became the first team in the league’s history to play in the Babe Ruth World Series, are, in front from left, Jamison Mrozewicz, Jacob Barry, J.T. Raftery, and Adam DeCesare; in back, Tyler Linehan, Alex Dieffenbach, Cesar Vazquez, Logan Xiarhos, Dylan Slack, Gavin Fortes, and Cameron Slack. Anthony Nolette, Ashton Robert, Noah Champagne, and Jacob Sousa also play for the all-stars; the manager is John Raftery, and the coaches are Andrew DeCesare and Lou Fortes.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – While the Smithfield Little League all-star baseball team grabbed the state’s attention in its run to the Little League World Series, another nearby all-star club was quietly trying to claim a championship of its own at the Babe Ruth World Series in Glen Allen, Va.

Unfortunately for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-stars, they were unable to secure a berth in the tournament’s quarterfinals. After posting a 1-3 record in pool play, the team packed its bags and headed home last Thursday after suffering a 9-1 loss in the opening game of the consolation bracket to Janesville, Wisc.

