Shortstop Anthony Nolette
Shortstop Anthony Nolette and his teammates on the North Providence-Smith-field Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star team got off to an 0-2 start in pool play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia’s Glen Allen Stadium. NP-Smithfield’s final pool play game is today at 1 p.m. against Co-County, Idaho.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Errors and walks will always come back to haunt a baseball team, and unfortunately for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-stars, they came at the wrong time – in their first two games of the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia’s Glen Allen Stadium.

Two days after committing four errors that led to three unearned runs and a 6-5 loss in its tournament opener to Altoona, Penn., NP-Smithfield played a lot better defensively in its next pool play game on Monday night against Arlington, Va.

