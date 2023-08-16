Shortstop Anthony Nolette and his teammates on the North Providence-Smith-field Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star team got off to an 0-2 start in pool play in the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia’s Glen Allen Stadium. NP-Smithfield’s final pool play game is today at 1 p.m. against Co-County, Idaho.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Errors and walks will always come back to haunt a baseball team, and unfortunately for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-stars, they came at the wrong time – in their first two games of the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia’s Glen Allen Stadium.
Two days after committing four errors that led to three unearned runs and a 6-5 loss in its tournament opener to Altoona, Penn., NP-Smithfield played a lot better defensively in its next pool play game on Monday night against Arlington, Va.
Unfortunately for NP-Smithfield, six pitchers teamed up to walk nine batters and plunk two more with pitches, and that helped Arlington rally for five runs in the top of the sixth inning and come away with a 10-6 victory.
NP-Smithfield didn’t have time to dwell on Monday’s loss, because on Tuesday at 10 a.m., the all-stars were back in action, facing Tallahassee, Fla., which was 2-0 in pool play. A victory in that game by NP-Smithfield would keep their hopes at reaching the six-team World Series bracket.
Ten teams from across the nation are playing in the World Series, and the top teams in each pool will earn a bye into Friday’s semifinals, while the second and third-place teams will battle each other in Thursday’s quarterfinals. The championship game is Saturday at 4 p.m., and the third-place game will be held before that game at 1 p.m.
The other four teams will play in a special “Diamond” bracket, and any team that loses a game in the World Series bracket will drop into the “Diamond” division and compete for that prize. That title game is also on Saturday at 10 a.m.
NP-Smithfield’s final pool play game is today at 1 p.m. against Co-County, Idaho, which also headed into Tuesday’s action in search of its first pool play victory.
In Monday’s loss to Arlington, Gavin Fortes had a big game for NP-Smithfield with three of the team’s eight hits, two runs batted in, and two runs scored, and Dylan Slack went 2-for-3 with a two-out line single to center in the bottom of the fifth that drove in Tyler Linehan and gave NP-Smithfield a 6-5 lead.
NP-Smithfield, which took a 2-0 lead in the first, had scored three runs in the fifth to reclaim its lead, but Arlington wrestled it right back in the sixth.
The Virginia state champions took advantage of three hits, two walks, two balks, and a hit batsman to score five runs before NP-Smithfield could record an out.
The loss to Altoona saw NP-Smithfield again race out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Altoona answer back with four runs in the home half of the inning and extend its lead to 6-2 after four innings of play.
Down, but not out, NP-Smithfield cut its deficit to a run by scoring three times in the sixth, thanks to two errors by Altoona and a sacrifice fly to center by Fortes, but Altoona set down NP-Smithfield in order in the seventh.
NP-Smithfield only collected three hits in the game, but Altoona’s three pitches walked 13 batters, including Cesar Vazquez three times.
Five of the free passes came to the first seven batters of the game, and Alex Dieffenbach and Linehan drew walks with the bases loaded in the first to give NP-Smithfield its early lead.
