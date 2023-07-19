NORTH PROVIDENCE – The bad news for the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 14-year-old all-star baseball team was that for the second straight season, the ballclub fell short in its bid to win a state championship.
But the good news is that the all-stars’ summer isn’t over, because they will host the eight-team New England tournament that begins this morning and concludes on Sunday afternoon at North Providence High’s field.
Last Thursday night’s 13-4 loss to Cranston didn’t have much meaning, especially since both teams had their spots set in stone in the regional tourney, but NP-Smithfield manager Lou Zammarelli hopes his team will get its act together over the next few days.
“When you play badly, you generally lose,” he said. “Be it the weather, be it whatever, we were very flat, and I don’t understand it, but give credit to Cranston. They jumped on us early and put us in a position where we just couldn’t get going.”
“I think knowing we’re playing in the regionals had something to do with it,” Zammarelli continued. “And I think playing a very difficult, emotional game (the previous night) against Providence may have also had something to do with it.”
The 14-year-old team, which last captured the state title in 2021 and also won it from 2017-19, entered last Thursday’s showdown with a 2-0 record. The all-stars posted a 6-4 win over Cranston in their tournament opener and then came away with a hard-fought 9-8 victory over tournament newcomer Washington Park. Cranston had also defeated the Providence team to earn its place in the championship game.
After being set down in order in the first inning by NP-Smithfield starting pitcher Caden Oldham, Cranston struck for its first run in the second, as Cooper Bastia worked a walk and Ethan Conrad socked an 0-1 pitch deep into the gap in left-center field for a run-scoring triple. Conrad later scored on a passed ball to double Cranston’s lead.
From there, Cranston never looked back. Conrad added a two-run double to left in the third inning, as Cranston battied around its lineup, plating seven runs and knocking Oldham from the mound.
“(Cranston) did a good job,” Zammarelli added. “I’m happy for them, but we have to come out with a little more fire in just all aspects of our game. I think having gone through it last year, where we did have some success down at the regionals in Trumbull, Conn., (our players) know what it takes to win.”
“I know they’re not satisfied with the way they played, and not so much this game, but all three,” he continued. “All three games, we were kind of flat in certain areas. We have a couple days to work on it and think about it, but I think we’ll be ready and more prepared once we get to the regional.”
Kyle Castellone took over for Oldham on the hill and allowed two more runs to score, as Cranston held a 9-0 lead through the first three innings. He pitched 2 1/3 solid innings, but by then, the damage was done
“The guy we consider our number one was not pitching today,” Zammarelli said. “That said, the guys we went with are good enough to win. And it’s not all the pitchers’ fault. Cranston hit the ball well and took advantage of some of our laziness.”
NP-Smithfield didn’t get on the board until its half of the fourth and were able to stave off the mercy-rule. Before the fourth, NP-S put only two runners on base when Oldham walked and Mike Ryan got hit by a pitch.
In the fourth, Castellone got NP-Smithfield’s first hit of the game, a single to right off Cranston starter Michael Blair, who went five innings and gave up a run on two hits and three walks. After back-to-back flyouts to center, Tyler Oliver walked and Castellone scored on Ryan’s single to right.
Once NP-Smithfield got on the board, the bench got loud and tried to rally the troops. But no matter how loud they got, they were in too deep a hole and couldn’t climb out of it.
Castellone ended up having a pretty good night at the plate by going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. He beat out an infield single to shortstop in the sixth off Cranston reliever Reece Zarrella and scored on Nick Natale’s line single up the middle.
NP-Smithfield’s final two runs came in the seventh. Pinch hitter Dylan Nickerson walked, and after Bronx DiScullio knocked a base hit to left and an errant pickoff play allowed both runners to advance a base, Devin Curtis hit a two-run single to right.
“We just want to start fresh, put this behind us, learn from our mistakes, and then hope to have a good showing at the regionals,” Zammarelli said.
While last week was a bad one for the 14-year-old team, it was equally rough for the 15-year-old all-stars, who were trying to win their seventh straight state title when they hosted Warwick PAL in their best-of-three championship series last week. Unfortunately for the 15s, they were swept on their home field by their opponents by scores of 9-6 and 7-6.
