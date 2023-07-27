Babe Ruth 13-year-old all-stars win title

The players and coaches on the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League's 13-year-old all-star baseball team show off their championship trophies and team plaque after capturing the New England title on Tuesday night at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H. The all-stars, who cruised to a 20-7 victory in the title game over Pittsfield, Mass., will head to the Babe Ruth World Series in two weeks in Glen Allen, Va.

ROCHESTER, N.H. – For the first time since 1977, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League can boast a regional champion.

The league's 13-year-old all-star team ended the league's nearly half-century drought on Tuesday night at the New England tournament at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H. Facing the ballclub they topped them in pool play, three-time Massachusetts state champion Fairhaven-Acushnet, the all-stars dealt its opponent a stunning 20-7 defeat that was stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.

