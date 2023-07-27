The players and coaches on the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League's 13-year-old all-star baseball team show off their championship trophies and team plaque after capturing the New England title on Tuesday night at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H. The all-stars, who cruised to a 20-7 victory in the title game over Pittsfield, Mass., will head to the Babe Ruth World Series in two weeks in Glen Allen, Va.
ROCHESTER, N.H. – For the first time since 1977, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League can boast a regional champion.
The league's 13-year-old all-star team ended the league's nearly half-century drought on Tuesday night at the New England tournament at Simard Field in Rochester, N.H. Facing the ballclub they topped them in pool play, three-time Massachusetts state champion Fairhaven-Acushnet, the all-stars dealt its opponent a stunning 20-7 defeat that was stopped after six innings by the mercy rule.
The all-stars, which earlier this month, repeated as state champions and won the R.I. crown for the fifth time in the last six years, will arrive in Virginia on Monday, Aug. 10, and head to Glen Allen for the Babe Ruth World Series, which begins its pool play on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Some of the teams who will play are from Caldwell, Idaho; Janesville, Wisc.; Eagle Pass, Texas; Altoona, Penn.; and Arlington, Va., and the host team from Glen Allen will also be in action.
"I was in my fourth year of coaching and was lucky enough to have that (13-year-old) team," NP-Smithfield Babe Ruth League president Lou Zammarelli said in an email. "The bad news was there was no World Series that year. Since then, I believe we have been in seven or eight championship finals, but came up short."
The team has created a GoFundMe page – https://gofund.me/3f8c1532 – to help support the team's members and families with the expenses of their trip to the World Series.
After scoring a total of 20 runs in its first five games of the regional tournament, NP-Smithfield matched that total in its championship game against undefeated Fairhaven-Acushnet, which entered the game with a 4-0 record, outscored its opponents, 29-13, and pinned a 7-1 loss on NP-Smithfield in their second pool play game on Sunday morning.
In the title game, the Massachusetts champs grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but NP-Smithfield responded in a big way by erupting for six runs in the top of the second and seven in the third. Fairhaven-Acushnet tried to chip away at its deficit, but NP-Smithfield put the game away with another seven-run rally in the sixth.
NP-Smithfield only collected a dozen hits, but took advantage of 10 walks and saw three batters get plunked by pitches. Gavin Fortes led the way at the plate with two doubles and four runs batted in.
Anthony Nolette added two hits and two RBIs and scored three times; Alex Dieffenbach and Logan Xiarhos also had multiple hits, J.T. Raftery knocked in three runs, and Cesar Vazquez and Xiarhos each collected two RBIs.
Xiarhos, who also pitched the first four innings to pick up the win, and Adam DeCesare also teamed up to throw a six-hitter that saw them combine for five strikeouts and give up only three earned runs.
NP-Smithfield, which will bring a 7-1 record into the World Series, posted a 2-1 mark in pool play that included its tournament-opening 7-1 triumph over Vermont's District II ballclub last Saturday afternoon and a 4-3 win over the host team, Rochester, late Sunday night.
Those victories allowed NP-Smithfield to reach the quarterfinals, and on Monday morning, the all-stars rolled to a 6-1 win over Stamford, Conn. NP-Smithfield scored twice in the bottom of the first and three times in the second, and Cameron Slack, Nolette, and Xiarhos did the rest on the mound and teamed up to toss a six-hitter that included nine strikeouts and two walks.
Offensively, Vazquez went 3-for-3 with three stolen bases and two runs scored, and DeCesare delivered a two-out, two-run single in the first to give his team its 3-0 lead.
Twenty-four hours later, NP-Smithfield played a tough opponent in the semifinals, Pittsfield, Mass., which went 3-0 in pool play and outscored its opponents, 21-7., but the all-stars passed their big test by breaking a 1-1 tie in the top of the seventh and holding on for a 2-1 victory.
With one out in the seventh, Slack singled to left and was replaced on the basepaths by pinch-runner Jacob Barry. A single to left by DeCesare and a walk to Tyler Linehan then loaded the bases for Dylan Slack, but with two outs, Barry was able to race home with the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Nolette, meanwhile, turned in an exceptional outing on the mound, as he needed just 81 pitches to throw a three-hitter. Two of those hits came in the sixth. but Nolette escaped that threat with a groundout, and in the seventh, he worked around a two-out walk to end the game.
