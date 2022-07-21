NORTH PROVIDENCE – After coming up short last season in its bid to take its fourth straight state championship, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League’s 13-year-old all-star baseball team came back to capture the R.I. title with a dominant performance in last week’s four-day tournament.

The all-stars capped a three-win week last Thursday night at North Providence High’s turf field by cruising to a 10-0 victory over Cranston that was halted by the mercy rule in the sixth inning.

