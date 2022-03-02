NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League has started accepting registrations for the upcoming 2022 season, and all returning players and new candidates ages 13-15 who are from North Providence, Smithfield, and Lincoln can visit www.npsbaberuth.com to register.
Registration is mandatory for all players, regardless if they are new or returning to the league.
All games will be played at North Providence High’s newly renovated and turfed baseball field, and the season will begin near the end of April and run into August.
Contact president Lou Zammarelli at 401-572-6347 or lou@zamlawri.com to receive a registration form, if you are interested in serving as a coach, or for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.