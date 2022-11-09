North Providence High’s renovated baseball field, which is the home of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League, will host next summer’s eight-team New England 14-year-old all-star tournament, which is expected to run from July 19-23, 2023.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Since 2016, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League has seen its 13, 14, and 15-year-old all-star baseball teams total 14 state championships and then venture more than an hour away from Rhode Island to compete in their respective New England tournaments.
But next summer, the league’s home field on North Providence High’s newly turfed complex will serve as the host of the eight-team New England 14-year-old all-star tournament, league president Lou Zammarelli reported in a press release last Saturday afternoon.
While most of the regional tournaments have been held at college-level facilities and stadiums, Zammarelli met with New England Babe Ruth League officials at the high school’s field “and the officials were certainly impressed at what has been done there under the direction of Mayor (Charles) Lombardi and what will be done to finish off the baseball field project prior to the high school season beginning in the spring,” the press release stated.
“Obviously, the turf field is an eye opener,” Zammarelli reported. “They also were interested in us having ample parking, a concession stand, a fully enclosed and fenced field, lights, grandstands for the families and fans, a P.A. system, and access to nearby hotels for the teams that will be coming in for the tournament.”
While an enormous amount of work went into renovating the field this past spring, Zammarelli also noted that he recently met with Mayor Lombardi, field director Jim Fuoroli, North Providence High head baseball coach Paul Rizzo, and the school’s newly selected athletic director, Anthony Ficocelli, to discuss finishing and tidying up some areas that still need to be addressed.
“Our meeting was brief, but fortunately, everyone is on the same page with the finishing touches,” Zammarelli said. “We spoke of grading and leveling some of the outfield troublesome spots, converting the temporary fence in center field to a permanent fence, updating the fence on the first-base side along Smithfield Road and the left-field fence that runs from the foul line to center field to insure that it is completely closed in, and possibly installing a net extension to the existing backstop to help eliminate the many foul balls that land in Smithfield Road.
“Our league and high school team are very fortunate to have this facility available to us,” he continued, “and we are also very fortunate to have Mayor Lombardi recognize and address the importance of this baseball field to the people of this town.”
The New England tournament is scheduled from Friday, July 19 to Tuesday, July 23, with as many as four games taking place each day. The winner of this tournament will move on to the following month’s Babe Ruth League World Series.
“We know it’s going to be a lot of work on our part to put this together, but I’m confident that the people in our league are more than capable of doing a great job and making this tournament a success.” Zammarelli said.
Since the league is hosting the tournament, next year’s 14-year-old all-star team will be among the eight vying for the regional title. That team reached the New England quarterfinals of this past summer’s 13-year-old all-star tournament, but suffered two walkoff losses in extra innings, and most of those players starred on the North Providence Little League all-star team that captured the state championship last year.
“I was asked if our team could be competitive at this level,” Zammarelli added. “My answer was absolutely. We showed playing in (Trumbull) Connecticut at the 13-year-old regional tournament that we were a talented group that could play with any of those teams. With more hard work and just a little bit more luck, we can definitely be a factor in the 2023 tournament.”
