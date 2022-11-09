NP baseball field and its turf
North Providence High’s renovated baseball field, which is the home of the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League, will host next summer’s eight-team New England 14-year-old all-star tournament, which is expected to run from July 19-23, 2023.

 Breeze photo by Kayla Panu

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Since 2016, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth League has seen its 13, 14, and 15-year-old all-star baseball teams total 14 state championships and then venture more than an hour away from Rhode Island to compete in their respective New England tournaments.

But next summer, the league’s home field on North Providence High’s newly turfed complex will serve as the host of the eight-team New England 14-year-old all-star tournament, league president Lou Zammarelli reported in a press release last Saturday afternoon.

