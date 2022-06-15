NORTH PROVIDENCE – After a five-week delay to its season, the North Providence-Smithfield Babe Ruth Baseball League finally kicked off its schedule last Tuesday night, June 7, with a doubleheader on a brand new turf infield.
Before the doubleheader, league president Lou Zammarelli gave a few remarks during a brief ceremony before handing the microphone to Mayor Charles Lombardi, who also threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Zammarelli, who has been with the Babe Ruth League for decades, said that when the idea of a new football field at North Providence High was broached, he wanted the nearby baseball field to also get a facelift, and he and the league were rewarded.
“I watched this from its inception, and just to see how far it has come from when they started, it’s been a long time coming,” Zammarelli added. “I joked with the mayor that we had to play on a level-playing field, and I meant that literally and figuratively, and he came through for us like he usually does.”
Whle the field and the surrounding area is not fully completed yet, Zammarelli was happy with the turf infield.
“It’s just terrific,” he added. “There was a lot of work to get this done, a lot of arrangements and preparation, but we’re just so happy it’s done, and the kids are excited. We lost about five weeks to our season, but we’re still going to play a complete season and we might go later (in the summer) than normal.”
The league still plans to play a full 16-game season, with next month’s All-Star state tournaments breaking up the schedule. Zammarelli said he hopes that the league will host at least one tournament, and maybe two, especially with three separate tournaments for the 13, 14, and 15-year-olds.
“When this is completely done, this will give us the opportunity to host a New England regional (tournament) at some point,” he said. “We’ve only hosted one in the 50 years I’ve been around, and we had to use Rhode Island College, but now this field is going to be enough to host a regional tournament.”
A lot of the players who played for the North Providence Little League’s Major Division all-star team that won last year’s state title have now joined the Babe Ruth League. The current 14-year-olds made the state finals last year as 13s, but came up just short, while the 14-year-olds who won that team’s fourth straight state title last year are now 15.
The league has 83 players this season, but decided to drop from six teams to five to make it that much more competitive.
“Last year, as it turned out, we had three very good teams and three weaker teams,” Zammarelli said. “The best way to strengthen those teams coming into the season was to basically take players from one team and put them on the other two to strengthen up those two.”
He added, “I think when all is said and done, we’ll have three to four teams that will have a chance to win it all.”
Most of the same coaches have returned, but there are some new faces as well. Zammarelli is back with Admiral, which beat Eric Seaberg’s Genesis Marketing team, 11-6, in last week’s season opener. Seaberg had been with the league for a while, but took a few years off before Zammarelli said he was able to convince him to return.
Tony Costello, who was the head coach of FOP Lodge 13, is now the coach of Barone Construction. And there is a newly sponsored team, Courts Sporting Goods, which is headed by Paul Dexter. Pauly Penta’s Deli also returns, while the KFC team has been dropped, at least for this year.
“I think it’s going to be a very competitive year,” Zammarelli added. “We still have a good level of talent. Most of our kids are playing AAU ball on the weekends, and we have some kids who played varsity ball at their high schools and a lot of JV, freshman, and middle school players.”
As for how long the season will last, Zammarelli said that it might run into the middle of August. Every team will make the playoffs, and as the postseason goes on, the league will figure out what works best in playing either a best-of-three, best-of-five, or best-of-seven championship series.
Right now, everyone is just excited to begin the season and do so on a new field.
“The playing surface itself is done,” admitted Zammarelli, who noted that the Smithfield/North Providence American Legion baseball program will also use the field. “There are still some peripheral things that need to be done. We need to finish up some sod, and center field has to be addressed with the new fence out there.”
“We’re going to have a men’s room and a ladies’ room put in,” he added. “People won’t have to walk up to the football field anymore to go to the bathroom. A new scoreboard is coming in, and we’re going to possibly extend this backstop another 20 feet to keep more balls in the park and out of the street.”
Throughout the years, the league had a lot to contend with the old field “and just the thought of all the mud, water, dirt, and craziness we had to go through to play games after bad weather,” Zammarelli said. “Not only that, but the money spent on this field throughout the years. We’ve brought sod, dirt, and clay mixture in. We’ve had the infield redone. We just couldn’t do it all. But now this field is going to last 10-12 years or probably more, and we’re all excited about it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.