NORTH PROVIDENCE – It’s been said time and time again that good pitching and defense will win you ballgames, and while the North Providence High softball team has received excellent pitching this month from senior ace pitcher Olivia Pedro, the Cougars have struggled defensively as of late.
Facing neighboring rival Johnston on a windy afternoon at Notte Park, the Cougars committed seven errors that led to six unearned runs, and their play in the field, parlayed with the strong four-hit pitching of Johnston senior Victoria Butler, paved the way to a 9-2 victory for the visiting Panthers.
“This was an inexcusable loss,” noted NP head coach Mike Tuorto. “When you make that many mistakes, you can’t win. It’s as simple as that. You can’t spot a team two or three outs an inning, and that’s exactly what happened today.”
While the Panthers improved to 3-2 in Division II-North play, the Cougars slipped to 3-4.
“You are what your record says you are,” noted Tuorto. “All those people who thought we were going to drop from D-I and (D-II) was going to be easy-peasy? Well, that’s not the case. There are a lot of good teams that are in this division, and you just can’t make mistakes and spot them runs.”
“(On April 14) against West Warwick, we lost 12-0 and made 13 errors,” Tuorto continued. “We just won big (last Wednesday) over Cranston East, 29-4, but we made errors in that game that led to their four runs. We have to stop the bleeding when it comes to making mistakes.”
The Cougars received a solid outing from their senior ace pitcher Olivia Pedro, who ended up with a six-hitter that included nine strikeouts, including the side in order in the top of the second inning, and three walks.
But the Panthers, who played a bit of smallball during a three-run rally in the fourth and a four-run rally in the sixth, collected three infield hits that didn’t roll further than 10 feet. Number nine batter Michelina Irons legged out two of them, and number eight batter Charlene Hohlmaier added a bunt single and drove in a run in the fourth with a safety squeeze bunt.
“Olivia is pitching fantastic in the circle,” added Tuorto. “She’s hitting her locations, and I just said to the girls in center field, ‘Are we expecting our pitcher to have nine strikeouts a game? No. We’re expecting her to keep the ball down and get groundballs, which is exactly what she did, so we can make the routine plays.”
Two errors in the top of the first inning allowed the Panthers to score twice with two outs, and in the fourth, Johnston took a 5-0 lead on a run-scoring double to left field by junior Stephanie Bruno, Hohlmaier’s squeeze bunt, and an infield hit by Irons that rolled eight feet down the third-base line.
Butler, meanwhile, retired the first 11 batters she faced until senior catcher Alyssa Savastano broke up her perfect-game bid with a ringing double to left that one-hopped the fence. An inning later, the hosts got on the board when junior right field Ava Dorgan socked an one-out double to left that was a carbon-copy hit of Savastano’s and scored on an infield error.
But in the top of the sixth, three of Johnston’s first six batters reached base on errors that helped give the Panthers an eight-run lead. The Cougars got back a run in the bottom of the inning when senior leadoff batter Francesca Albanese led off with an infield single and eventually came around to score on an one-out line single to left by Pedro, but Butler held NP hitless the rest of the way.
In the Cougars’ win over Cranston East at the Brayton Avenue complex, which was stopped after five innings by the mercy rule, the Cougars only collected 13 hits, but took advantage of 14 walks. NP’s big inning was the top of the second, as the visitors scored nine times to take a 14-2 command, and they rallied for six runs in the third and fifth innings.
Leading the Cougars’ charge were senior first baseman Brianna Pedro and Dorgan, who blasted two-run homers. Albanese reached base six times, three with singles and the other three with walks, and scored five runs, and Dorgan ended the game with four hits, including a triple, and as many runs batted in.
Olivia Pedro, who added three hits and five RBIs to help her cause in the circle, ended the game with a three-hitter, as she struck out six batters and gave up a walk and no earned runs.
On Monday afternoon, the Cougars were back in action with a matchup against Lincoln, which scored seven runs with two outs in the top of the fifth inning and came away with an 11-5 victory. Four errors in that inning didn’t do NP any favors.
NP, which only trailed by a 1-0 score after four innings of play, scored four times in its half of the fifth and another run in the seventh, as Savastano led the way offensively with two hits and three RBIs.
The Cougars will wrap up the first half of their schedule today at 4:15 p.m. with a game at Mount Saint Charles, and next Monday at 5:15 p.m., they will host Woonsocket.
“The beauty of this season is that once we get through next Wednesday, we’re halfway through (the schedule) and we’ll play these teams a second time,” said Tuorto. “We’ve seen them and we know their strengths, their weaknesses, and what they can do, and the same goes for us – they know what we can do.”
“Hopefully, we can put our best foot forward and get hot at the right time,” continued Tuorto, “but right now, we’re not playing good softball and we’re making too many mistakes, and it shows in our record.”
