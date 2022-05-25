NORTH PROVIDENCE – After suffering four straight losses, three by 10 or more runs, the North Providence High softball team bounced back in a big way to snap that losing streak and qualify for the playoffs for the 11th season in a row.
The Cougars picked up three wins during a five-day stretch that included two victories over teams that defeated them at Notte Park late last month.
Twenty-four hours after defeating Johnston in extra innings, 6-5, the Cougars booked their reservations to the postseason by blanking winless Cranston East, 6-0, last Friday afternoon at Notte Park, thanks to the dominant two-hit pitching of senior ace Olivia Pedro.
And on Monday night at Saylesville Elementary School’s Sullivan Field, the Cougars crept to within a game of the .500 mark by taking a 3-2 pitchers’ duel with Lincoln, as NP struck for three quick runs in the top of the first inning and received an outstanding four-hitter from Pedro.
The Cougars, who are 8-9, will wrap up their regular season this afternoon at 4 p.m. by hosting Mount Saint Charles Academy. If the Cougars win that game, Johnston loses its regular-season finale on Thursday to Toll Gate (11-2), and Lincoln does likewise in its finale tomorrow at Ponaganset (13-4), then those three teams will end up in a three-way tie for fifth place with 9-9 records.
In Monday’s game, the Cougars, who suffered an 11-5 defeat to Lincoln on April 25, saw Pedro, who struck out seven batters, outduel Lincoln senior Houstyn McConaghy, who ended up with a five-hitter, two of them coming off the bat of senior catcher Alyssa Savastano.
In the top of the first, the Cougars’ first five batters reached base, as senior Francesca Albanese led off with a walk, junior Ava Dorgan followed with a walk, and the Pedro sisters, Olivia and Brianna also walked, with Brianna’s free pass forcing in a run. Albanese then ripped a two-run single up the middle to give NP its 3-0 command.
The Lions tried to answer back with runs in the fourth and sixth inning, but they were unable to produce the equalizer.
Last Friday, Olivia Pedro delivered one of her finest outings of the season by striking out 14 batters, and Albanese sparked the offense with a daring delayed steal of home in the bottom of the second inning to help give NP a 3-0 lead.
Albanese, who ended the contest with three stolen bases, was one of four NP players to collect multiple hits. Freshman Sophia Garland enjoyed one of the best games of her young high school career with a double, triple, and run batted in, and the Pedro sisters each doubled and drove in a run.
As for the win over the Panthers, the Cougars, who suffered a 9-2 loss to Johnston last month at Notte Park, battled back from a 3-0 deficit after four innings of play.
In the top of the fifth, junior Yasmine Rojas sliced NP’s deficit to a run with a base hit, and in the sixth, the Cougars took a 4-3 lead on a run-scoring double by sophomore Caroline Ricci and an RBI single by freshman Riddhi Mistry.
The Panthers tied the score in the bottom of the sixth, but the Cougars untied it in the seventh, as Brianna Pedro tripled to deep right-center field and raced home on a suicide squeeze bunt by Mistry.
Johnston eventually forced extra innings in its final swings by tying the score with two outs, but in the eighth, NP plated the game-winning run when sophomore Kayla-Jo Macchio led off with a base hit, Albanese advanced her to second with a sacrifice bunt, and Garland, on an 0-2 pitch, drove in Macchio with a bloop single to left.
Offensively, the Cougars were led by Mistry, who collected three hits, and Dorgan, Brianna Pedro, Rojas, and Garland, who each added two.
Pedro “hit three shots that would have been out of Notte,” reported NP head coach Mike Tuorto, but because Johnston play at spacious Mazzulla Field, which is suited for a men’s slowpitch league, she had to leg out her triple, which one-hopped the fence, and a double to deep left-center field to lead off the fifth. She also flew out more than 200 feet away to deep center field.
Olivia Pedro, meanwhile, picked up the win in the circle, as she struck out nine batters and gave up just two earned runs.
