NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence High softball team’s quest to clinch a Division II playoff berth continues.
Facing two of the top four teams in the Division II-North standings in a five-day stretch, the Cougars were unable to pick up their sixth victory of the spring and slipped back below the .500 mark.
Last Thursday afternoon, the Cougars visited first-place Ponaganset in a rematch of their showdown during the season’s opening week, which NP won by a 3-2 score. But the Chieftains, who won 10 of their 11 games since that loss, came back to defeat the Cougars, 10-0, behind a 19-hit attack and the three-hit pitching of their freshman southpaw, Ava DiFiore.
The Cougars returned to Notte Park on Monday to host third-place Toll Gate, but the Titans raised their record to 8-2 by scratching out four runs with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and escaping with a 7-6 victory.
“We’re one win away from clinching a playoff spot, and I’d like to wrap it up sooner rather than later,” said NP head coach Mike Tuorto, whose team dropped to 5-7. “Our goal is to obviously stay above .500, but now we’re below it. You are what your record says you are, and we’re not a good team right now.”
The Chieftains, who entered Tuesday afternoon’s D-II action with an 11-2 mark, and the Cougars hooked up in a competitive battle for four innings. But Ponaganset rallied for four runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings to enforce the mercy rule.
“Ponaganset’s a very good team,” Tuorto said. “There’s a reason why they’re in first place. We knocked them off at the beginning of the season, but after that, they went on a run.”
Ponaganset scored its first run in the second on a two-out bloop single along the right-field line by senior Meghan Viveiros that drove in DiFiore, who reached on an infield error, and in the fourth, the hosts doubled their lead on an RBI single to center by North Providence resident and freshman catcher Kyla Angell.
The Cougars, who saw senior catcher Alyssa Savastano reach base three times with two base hits and a walk and senior pitcher Olivia Pedro smack a double to deep right field in the third, had three runners on second over the first four innings, but couldn’t advance them any further.
“We competed the first four innings of this game,” noted Tuorto. “We had baserunners on in every one of those innings, but we couldn’t plate a run, and that’s a problem.”
Defensively, the Cougars, who have endured their share of woes in the field this spring, only committed two errors, but they also had a handful that you won’t find in a box score, but can help an opponent keep an inning alive and add to its lead.
“We can’t make mistakes, and we can’t make them in crucial situations,” added Tuorto.
Monday’s loss to the Titans was truly a bitter one to swallow. The visitors tied the score in the fateful top of the seventh on a two-out, two-run homer to straightaway center field by their number nine hitter, and the next two runs came on an outfield error.
The Cougars, who ended the day with five errors in the field, nearly answered back in their half of the inning, as they pulled to within a run of the Titans and loaded the bases, but a strikeout ended that threat and the game.
The Pedro sisters, Olivia and Brianna, each collected two hits for NP. Olivia hammered a three-run homer to deep center in the bottom of the first to give the Cougars an early lead, and Brianna, a senior, added a run-scoring double.
The Cougars return to action this afternoon with a 4 p.m. game against fourth-place West Warwick, which is 8-4, at the Wizards’ Amby Smith Field, and next Tuesday at 5 p.m., NP will host second-place East Greenwich, which is 10-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.