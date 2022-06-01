NORTH PROVIDENCE – Owners of a 5-9 record and a four-game losing streak that included three mercy-rule losses, the North Providence High softball team tried something unusual to reverse their fortunes.
Instead of wearing their gray jerseys and/or gray pants for their game against Johnston on Thursday, May 19, the Cougars went with the NFL’s “Color Rush” look and sported their blue tops, which are traditionally used for road games, and blue pants.
“We were just trying to shake things up,” said NP head coach Mike Tuorto. “We weren’t playing well, and we just came to practice (on Wednesday, May 18) and we said, ‘You know what? We’re going to go all-blue.’”
In addition to the fashion statement that was discussed during that mid-week practice, what else did the Cougars talk about during that mid-week practice?
“I told them that our playoffs begin now,” added Tuorto. “At that point, we weren’t in, so we had to go out and win some big games.”
And that’s exactly what the Cougars did. They won four Division II-North games in a span of seven days, topping two playoff teams, Johnston and Lincoln, along the way, and last Wednesday afternoon at Notte Park, they capped that impressive stretch with a 7-1 victory over Mount Saint Charles Academy.
Those victories helped the Cougars even their record at 9-9, and on Tuesday afternoon, they began their 11th straight trip to the playoffs by visiting the Prout School, which took second place in the Division II-South with a 15-3 record, at Wakefield’s Broad Rock complex.
The Cougars ventured down Route 4 on Tuesday with a surge of momentum, which was made possible by the outstanding pitching of senior ace Olivia Pedro and some stellar defense and timely hitting and smallball along the way.
Last Wednesday, Pedro pitched a superb three-hitter that saw her strike out 10 batters, including the side in the top of the third inning, and walk no one. She faced 24 batters, three above the minimum, carried a no-hit bid for 3 2/3 innings, and lost her shutout with two outs in the seventh on a run-scoring double to left by MSC sophomore Lily Vendittelli.
And defensively, the Cougars, who had made double digits in errors on a few occasions this season, turned in an errorless performance in the field that was capped by an unassisted double play by senior shortstop Francesca Albanese that ended the game.
“We’re playing great defense, and Olivia is dominating in the circle,” added Tuorto, who was pleased with the play of junior outfielder-turned-catcher Ava Dorgan. “As I’ve said before, if you play clean defense, pitch well in the circle, and put some runs on the board, anything can happen.”
Offensively, North Providence collected eight hits, with Dorgan leading the charge with three of them, including a triple to deep right in the third, and senior first baseman Brianna Pedro adding a pair of opposite-field doubles to left.
The Cougars also kept the Mounties’ infielders on their toes by playing smallball, which has also helped fuel their four-game win streak, and among their bunts were a pair that freshman Riddhi Mistry beat out for base hits.
“We’re going to play smallball,” added Tuorto. “People may not agree with it, but I don’t care. We’re going to do what best for our team. It’s about we, not me, and we’re going to worry about the 15 of us who are on the field, not the people outfield our field who are worried about what we’re doing.”
The Cougars grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first when Albanese led off with a walk, quickly stole second, and came home on a hard-hit single by Dorgan that deflected off the glove of MSC junior pitcher Isabel Melanson and into center field. Dorgan then toured the bases on a pair of wild pitches and a passed ball.
In the fourth, the Cougars added to their lead when Brianna Pedro led off with a ringing double to left and scored on a base hit to center by senior Alyssa Savastano, and in the fifth, they scored their other four runs, as another double by Pedro and a bunt single down the first-base line by Mistry drove in the final two runs.
