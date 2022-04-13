NORTH PROVIDENCE – Back in Division II for the first time in six years and battling in a competitive North subdivision, North Providence High head softball coach Mike Tuorto was hoping at the beginning of last week to see his Cougars kick off their season with at least two victories during a hectic three-game week.
And the Cougars granted Tuorto his wish by not only blasting Woonsocket High, 20-6, in NP’s season opener last Tuesday, April 5, at the Novans’ Cass Park, but also coming back two afternoons later to win their home opener in thrilling fashion.
Senior ace pitcher Olivia Pedro fired a six-hitter, striking out six batters and walking one, and junior left fielder Yasmine Rojas went 3-for-3 to lead the way offensively and help the Cougars claim a down-to-the-wire 3-2 victory.
The contest with the Chieftains drew a large gathering to Notte Park, not just because their school was a few towns away, but also because their starting pitcher, sophomore Chloe Barber, and catcher, freshman Kyla Angell, live in North Providence. Barber worked the first five innings for the Chieftains and fared well, striking out six batters and allowing five hits, two earned runs, and a walk.
“That’s a competitive team that has a lot of good girls, and two of them are from North Providence,” Tuorto said of the Chieftains. “Obviously, that gave our girls a little bit of extra juice, seeing their friends out there playing for another school.”
“But we went out and played a complete team game,” Tuorto continued. “We played our small-ball, we moved runners around, and Olivia pitched fantastic in the circle. We made some mistakes that we have to clean up, but overall, I’m super pleased with the effort.”
Tuorto was certainly pleased with the way his team responded to the top of the seventh, which kept everyone at the park on the edges of their seats. With one out and NP clinging to a one-run lead, Ava Difiore came off the bench to single to center, and the next batter, pinch-hitter Becka Maggesen, lined a shot up the middle. But senior second baseman Francesca Albanese dove to her right to glove that grounder and flip it to the shortstop, freshman Riddhi Mistry, to erase the courtesy runner, Belle Besser, on a close play for the second out.
And that out was huge, because the next batter, pinch-hitter Alayna Medina, grounded a double down the right-field line that sent Baggesen to third. That brought the top of the order to the plate and freshman standout Maia Salvo, who had hit the ball hard in all three of her plate appearances, and that also brought a visit to the mound by Tuorto.
Everyone thought that the Cougars were going to intentionally walk Salvo to face Jess Hassell, who was 0-for-3. But after Tuorto’s chat in the circle, Pedro pitched to Salvo, and on her first offering — an inside fastball — Salvo popped out to Mistry on the edge of the outfield grass to end the threat and the game.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a run-scoring infield groundout by Olivia Pedro that drove in Mistry, who led off with a walk. But the visitors produced their runs in the top of the third by collecting three of their hits – a one-out triple lined into the gap in left-center by Salvo, who scored on a grounder by Hassell; a ground single to right by Mallory Gilmore, and a sharp RBI double to left by Rachael Sayler.
However, the Cougars scored the tying and eventual game-winning runs in their half of the fourth, as Olivia Pedro opened the frame with an opposite-field double to deep right and senior Brianna Pedro followed with a run-scoring bloop single to shallow center that was just out of the reach of the center fielder, Sayler, and drove in freshman courtesy runner Lusi Hagopian. Pedro then tagged up and scored on a sacrifice fly to right by senior catcher Alyssa Savastano.
“If you were to tell me at the start of the season that we were going to start off 2-0, I would have extremely pleased,” Tuorto said after the game. “We’re coming together and the camaraderie and the chemistry are building, and to me, this early in the season, those are very important aspects. There’s a cohesiveness among the girls, and you can see that they are starting to gel.”
In the victory over the Villa Novans, Mistry had a remarkable high school debut by collecting two hits, driving in two runs, and scoring three times. The Cougars took the lead for good in the top of the fourth by scoring six times, with sophomore Kayla-Jo Macchio highlighting the rally with a two-run double and Albanese adding a two-run single. Olivia Pedro, who helped her cause by reaching base in all five of her plate appearances and driving in two runs, ended the game with a six-hitter.
Twenty-four hours after their win over Ponaganset, the Cougars returned to action with a game in East Greenwich against the Avengers, a team they hadn’t faced since 2014. And unfortunately, they ran out of steam, especially defensively, and suffered a 9-3 loss, as the host Avengers scored four unearned runs in the fifth and took advantage on a one-out error in the sixth to plate their other five runs.
The Cougars took a 1-0 lead in their opening swings on an RBI single by Olivia Pedro, who pitched very well in defeat, and in the top of the sixth, NP made it a one-run contest on a two-run double by Brianna Pedro.
“East Greenwich had a very good pitcher and catcher, and that was the best pitcher we’ve seen so far,” admitted Tuorto. “But I’m very proud of how Olivia pitched. This was her third game of the week and she’s thrown over 280 pitches, and I give her a lot of credit.”
The Cougars were scheduled to bus down Route 95 again on Tuesday afternoon for a game at Warwick’s Winslow Park against Toll Gate. Weather permitting, they will be back at Notte Park on Thursday for a 4 p.m. matchup against West Warwick.
