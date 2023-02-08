PROVIDENCE – For the first time this year, the North Providence High boys’ and girls’ swim teams were able to sweep one of their Division II opponents, when on Monday night against Moses Brown at Rhode Island College, the boys’ squad posted a 51-42 victory and the girls won a 48-45 nailbiter.
The boys, who are now 3-1, took over sole possession of second place in the division with their win, as Moses Brown slipped to 2-2. Westerly won the regular-season title with a 5-0 record, as the Bulldogs defeated Classical in their regular-season finale on Monday night, 57-36.
The Cougars won seven of the meet’s 11 events in their win over Moses Brown, with junior Jayden Ortiz winning two of them, the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 2:19.69 and the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:12.51, and senior Nick Camacho doing likewise in the 50-yard freestyle in 24.13 seconds and 100-yard freestyle in 51.97.
Senior Nick Pistacchio also won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:06.31, senior Taj Wehbe placed second in the 200-yard I.M. in 2:24.66 and 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.40, and Pistacchio, Wehbe, Camacho, and Ortiz teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay in 1:51.75 and 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:40.84.
The girls’ team, which was winless in its last four meets, improved to 2-4-1, as NP only won three events, but piled up plenty of runner-up and third-place finishes to defeat Moses Brown. Freshman Alexa Cortes took first place in the 100-yard butterfly (1:12.03) and second in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:17.09) to lead the Cougars, as she joined senior Christine Pietkiewicz and Autumn Card and freshman Emily Pace on the winning 200-yard medley relay team (2:13.46).
The Cougars also received a first place from the 200-yard freestyle relay team of junior Sophie Intrieri, sophomore Sienna McDonald, freshman Lauren Riley, and Pace (2:02.81), and taking second places in multiple events were Pietkiewicz in the 200-yard (2:13.92) and 500-yard (6:07.84) freestyles.
The girls were coming off a 66-28 loss to the Lincoln School, which won nine of the meet’s 11 events. Pietkiewicz guided the Cougars by winning the 50-yard freestyle (and raising her record to 6-0 in that event) in 27.03 seconds, placing second in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:52.78, and helping the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Card, Cortes, and Riley win its event in 1:52.57.
Cortes also took second place in the 200-yard I.M. (2:32.56) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:19.48), as she and Pietkiewicz also joined Pace and Card on the 200-yard medley relay team that finished second in 2:11.98.
Both teams will wrap up their dual-meet seasons this afternoon with a 3:30 p.m. meet at the North Providence Pool & Fitness Center against Cranston East. They will then make their final preparations for the Division II championship meets, which will take place a week-and-a-half from now at Roger Williams University.
